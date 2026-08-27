Capcom Showcases Mega Man Dual Override and Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen in Hands-On Previews

Japanese video game publisher Capcom showcased playable preview builds for two upcoming projects: Mega Man: Dual Override and Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen. The presentations offer fans a direct look at the 2027 platformer marking the 40th anniversary of the Mega Man series, alongside the upcoming October 9, 2026 expansion for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Both titles introduce direct mechanical adjustments designed to expand player combat options and fix long-standing community requests.

Key Takeaways

Mega Man: Dual Override arrives in 2027 with dual playable characters, Mega Man and Proto Man, alongside custom chip sets and an Override attack mode.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen launches on October 9, 2026, adding the icy Norgan region, six skill slots per vocation, and multiple save files.

Hands-on testing confirms 60 frames per second performance on PlayStation 5 for both games, with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 expansion running around 30 frames per second on Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

Dual Heroes and Risk Mechanics in Mega Man

Mega Man: Dual Override acts as the follow-up to Mega Man 11, moving away from standard numbering while retaining classic side-scrolling platforming in a clean 3D visual style. Players can pick between Mega Man and his brother Proto Man, each carrying distinct mobility and combat styles. The story begins during a robot exhibition where machines suddenly run wild while creator Dr. Light is away from the laboratory.

The core addition is the Override mechanic. Activating Override temporarily boosts your attack damage and alters special weapon properties, such as turning weapons into heavy drill attacks. However, the state makes the character take higher damage from incoming hits and leaves them temporarily sluggish when the gauge runs dry. Players can configure loadouts before entering stages by choosing from three Custom Chip Sets focused on defense, high-firepower buster shots, or mobility assists like the Rush springboard.

Tougher Combat and Fixes in Dragons Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen expands the 2024 action role-playing title under director Kento Kinoshita. Set in the frozen northern area called Norgan, the expansion targets feedback from the base release. The expansion increases active skill slots from four to six, allowing players and their AI Pawns to equip a wider spread of offensive and support spells without visiting an inn.

Exploration adopts the loot appraisal loop from the original 2013 Dark Arisen expansion, where players collect unappraised relics and spoils in dungeons to reveal high-tier weapons and armor. Capcom also added requested quality features, including multiple separate save slots and the reusable Eternal Ferrystone for convenient travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the release date for Mega Man Dual Override?

A1. Capcom plans to release Mega Man: Dual Override in 2027 across major consoles and PC to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

Q2. When will the Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen expansion release?

A2. Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen launches globally on October 9, 2026.

Q3. What platforms support these upcoming titles?

A3. Both games are coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

Q4. Does Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen include hard mode and performance updates?

A4. Yes, the update brings frame rate fixes targeting 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, a dedicated Hard Mode, and multiple character save slots.