JBL Expands India Audio Catalog Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2026

Audio manufacturer JBL rolled out a comprehensive range of consumer audio hardware in India ahead of Raksha Bandhan. The product catalogue includes true wireless earbuds, over-ear active noise cancelling headphones, portable outdoor Bluetooth speakers, and living room home theatre soundbars, with official prices ranging from Rs 4,999 to Rs 1,49,999.

Key takeaways

Entry-level wireless earbuds start at Rs 4,999, while the top-end home soundbar costs Rs 1,49,999.

The flagship earbuds add an onboard smart touchscreen display to manage calls, music, and audio modes without opening a mobile phone.

New portable wireless speakers gain IP68 dust and water resistance alongside drop-proof builds for outdoor use.

Over-ear wireless headphones offer real-time noise cancellation adjustments and up to 70 hours of total playback time.

The premium living room soundbar uses an 11.1.4-channel layout with detachable wireless surround units and an 8-inch dual-driver subwoofer.

JBL Tune Beam 2 True Wireless Earbuds

The JBL Tune Beam 2 wireless earbuds serve as an affordable option for people who spend long hours on phone calls, daily office commutes, and virtual meetings. Priced at Rs 4,999, the earbuds pack six built-in microphones to keep voice calls clear in noisy surroundings. JBL includes Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient control so listeners can adjust how much background noise enters their ears. The pair delivers JBL Pure Bass Sound, Spatial Sound processing, and up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Buyers can choose between Black and Turquoise colours.

JBL Live 780NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

For users who want an over-ear fit, the JBL Live 780NC costs Rs 15,999. It features Hi-Res Audio playback with JBL Signature Sound tuning and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 that adjusts noise filtering based on the real-world ambient environment. The earcups fold flat for packing into travel backpacks or work bags. Color options in Indian stores include Purple, Black, Sand, White, and Green.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds with Smart Screen Case

The JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless earbuds retail at Rs 19,999, targeting technology enthusiasts who want fast hardware control. The standout feature is its Smart Charging Case, which houses an interactive touchscreen on the front. This display lets users manage playback, switch noise-cancelling modes, view battery percentages, and accept incoming calls without reaching for their smartphones. Audio output relies on a dual-driver setup per earbud paired with JBL Pro Sound tuning. It comes in Black and Latte finishes.

JBL Tour One M3 Premium Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tour One M3 serves as the brand’s top over-ear headphone option, priced at Rs 24,999. It carries an 8-microphone system for True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, Hi-Res Audio support, and JBL Spatial 360 audio with head tracking. JBL rates the headset for up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge. The product is available in Black and Blue.

JBL Grip Compact Bluetooth Speaker

For outdoor trips and daily travel, the JBL Grip portable speaker is priced at Rs 8,499. The unit features a drop-proof exterior shell with an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating, making it safe around pool areas and dusty trails. It includes rear ambient lighting, JBL Pro Sound tuning, and up to 14 hours of playback using its Playtime Boost mode. Available colour variants include Blue, Red, Black, and Squad camouflage.

JBL Flip 7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 7 updates the popular Flip speaker line at Rs 10,999. It brings an IP68 waterproof, dustproof, and dropproof chassis, AI Sound Boost audio processing, and Auracast multi-speaker broadcast linking. The internal battery delivers up to 16 hours of listening using Playtime Boost. Colorways include Squad, Sand, Funky Black, and Black.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Party Speaker

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 costs Rs 21,999 and targets indoor parties and family gatherings. It pairs JBL Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost with dynamic ring lighting effects on the front grille. The speaker comes bundled with a digital wireless microphone for karaoke, carries an IPX4 splash-proof rating, and delivers up to 15 hours of battery runtime. It comes in a Black finish.

JBL Bar 1300MK2 Home Theatre Soundbar

At the high end of the lineup, the JBL Bar 1300MK2 home soundbar costs Rs 1,49,999. Designed for living room home theatre setups, the soundbar system uses an 11.1.4-channel audio format backed by an 8-inch dual-driver wireless subwoofer. It features detachable wireless surround rear speakers that charge directly on the main bar, along with MultiBeam 3.0 processing and native support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X spatial sound formats. It is sold in Black.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the new JBL audio lineup in India?

A1. The lineup starts at Rs 4,999 for the JBL Tune Beam 2 wireless earbuds.

Q2. What features are on the JBL Tour Pro 3 charging case?

A2. The Tour Pro 3 Smart Charging Case features a built-in touchscreen display to adjust volume, view battery levels, change noise modes, and handle calls without a phone.

Q3. What is the battery life of the JBL Tour One M3 headphones?

A3. The JBL Tour One M3 over-ear headphones deliver up to 70 hours of audio playback on a full charge.

Q4. Which new JBL portable speakers have an IP68 rating?

A4. Both the JBL Grip and the JBL Flip 7 carry an IP68 rating for complete dust protection, water immersion resistance, and drop protection.

Q5. What surround sound formats does the JBL Bar 1300MK2 support?

A5. The JBL Bar 1300MK2 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding alongside MultiBeam 3.0 spatial audio processing.

Q6. Does the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 include a microphone in the box?

A6. Yes, the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 comes bundled with a wireless digital microphone for karaoke and announcements.