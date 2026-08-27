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Adobe Partners with Seven Indian States to Provide Free Access to Adobe Express for 7.8 Million Students and Teachers

Adobe India partners with 7 state governments to offer free Adobe Express and AI skills training to 7.8 million school students and teachers.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Adobe Partners with Seven Indian States to Provide Free Access to Adobe Express for 7.8 Million Students and Teachers

Software maker Adobe signed agreements with seven state governments in India on Thursday to offer free access to its creative software, Adobe Express for Education, in thousands of government schools. The initiative covers Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam, and Goa, expanding Adobe’s K-12 school footprint in the country to 7.8 million students and educators.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Free access to Adobe Express for Education for government school students across seven Indian states.
  • The rollout covers PM SHRI schools, CM SHRI schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and Kendriya Vidyalayas.
  • Includes teacher training and student courses in digital storytelling and AI content creation under the Adobe Digital Academy.
  • Aligns with the National Education Policy and the Union Budget 2026 plan to create two million AVGC jobs by 2030.

Classroom Training and State Coverage

Under the signed memorandums of understanding, schools will receive free access to the cloud-based design tool alongside creative curriculums managed by the Adobe Digital Academy. Teachers will learn how to use the software in daily classroom instruction, while students will build projects focused on problem-solving, visual media, and artificial intelligence skills.

The program targets several public school networks, including PM SHRI flagship institutions, state-run CM SHRI schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) centers. Adobe plans to add more states and public school networks in future phases.

Alignment with National Policy Goals

The project supports goals set under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) to bring practical tech tools into basic school education. It also supports targets in the Union Budget 2026, which aims to generate two million jobs across the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030.

“Through this partnership, we’re bringing classroom-ready AI tools like Adobe Express directly into schools, helping students and educators develop the creative and AI skills they need for the future of work,” said Mala Sharma, Global Vice President and General Manager of Education at Adobe.

The school program builds on other recent education projects from the software firm in India. Earlier this year, Adobe made tools like Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly available at no cost to accredited colleges across the country. The company also operates free certification courses through NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, run in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Adobe started its India operations in 1997 with an engineering and research center. The company now employs more than 8,000 workers across seven offices in India, representing its largest employee base outside the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which Indian states are included in this school initiative?

A1. The initial rollout includes government schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam, and Goa.

Q2. What software will students receive for free?

A2. Students and teachers will receive free access to Adobe Express for Education, which provides tools for graphic design, web media, and AI-assisted content creation.

Q3. Which specific school networks are part of this program?

A3. The project covers Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), PM SHRI schools, CM SHRI schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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