OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Ads in India Starting at INR 725 Daily Budget

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Ads in India, opening up commercial promotional placements to logged-in adult users on its Free and Go subscription plans. The artificial intelligence developer confirmed that paid accounts on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education plans will continue without advertisements.

Key Takeaways

Advertisements appear only for logged-in adult users on Free and Go accounts.

Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education subscribers remain ad-free.

WPP and Omnicom serve as the primary agency partners for launch week campaigns.

Self-serve ChatGPT Ads Manager opens in India on September 4 with daily budgets starting at ₹725.

Ads will show separately below AI responses and will not alter conversational answers.

Agency Partnerships and Self-Serve Platform

OpenAI named major media networks WPP and Omnicom as its first agency partners for the Indian rollout. More than 50 domestic and global brands plan to go live with placements during the initial rollout phase. OpenAI stated that the agency setup is non-exclusive and other media agencies can join the program later.

Starting September 4, small businesses and independent merchants can run campaigns directly through the ChatGPT Ads Manager. OpenAI set the entry barrier at a minimum daily budget of ₹725, allowing smaller local brands to test promotional formats alongside large corporations.

Dave Dugan, Vice President and Head of Global Ads Solutions at OpenAI, noted that weekly active users in India have doubled year-on-year. He added that users frequently evaluate options and weigh tradeoffs within chat, giving advertisers a direct way to present relevant products right when consumers make choices.

User Privacy and Ad Formats

OpenAI established basic privacy guidelines to separate system answers from commercial content. Sponsored text and cards will appear beneath the generated output with clear visual labels.

The company does not share personal user chats, memories, or profile details with buyers. Marketers only receive broad aggregate data like click counts and impressions. Users can dismiss individual ads, give input on relevance, adjust ad settings, and clear data records kept for targeting.

OpenAI restricts ads on accounts registered to or predicted to belong to users under 18. The company also blocks ads from displaying next to sensitive prompts regarding politics, medical care, and mental health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who will see ads on ChatGPT in India?

A1. Logged-in adults using the free version or the low-cost Go subscription plan will see sponsored promotions.

Q2. Will ChatGPT answers change because of advertisers?

A2. No, OpenAI keeps chat responses independent from sponsors, placing clearly labeled ads below the answer text.

Q3. How much does it cost to advertise on ChatGPT in India?

A3. Businesses can launch ad campaigns starting September 4 with daily budgets beginning at ₹725 through the self-serve ads dashboard.

Q4. Do paid ChatGPT tiers include advertisements?

A4. No, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education plans remain completely free of ads.

Q5. Can users turn off ad tracking on ChatGPT?

A5. Yes, users can dismiss specific ads, manage their personalization preferences, and wipe advertising data collected from their profile.