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OpenAI Adds Custom WhatsApp and iMessage Sticker Maker to Mobile ChatGPT App

OpenAI rolls out a free sticker maker on mobile ChatGPT, letting users create custom packs for WhatsApp and iMessage using simple prompts.

By Tyler Cook
4 Min Read
OpenAI Adds Custom WhatsApp and iMessage Sticker Maker to Mobile ChatGPT App

OpenAI has rolled out a new sticker generation tool inside the ChatGPT mobile application that allows users to create custom sticker packs directly from text descriptions and personal photos. The feature runs on the ChatGPT Images 2.0 model and is available globally to both free and paid users on Android and iOS. Users can produce up to nine custom stickers in a single batch and export them straight to popular chat apps like WhatsApp and Apple iMessage.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Mobile ChatGPT users worldwide can now create personalized sticker packs at no cost.
  • The tool supports up to nine stickers per set across 18 distinct visual styles, including Anime, 3D, and Holographic.
  • Completed stickers export directly to WhatsApp and iMessage or save straight to the device photo gallery with transparent backgrounds.
  • Users can build packs using text prompts or by uploading pictures from their photo library.

OpenAI Adds Custom WhatsApp and iMessage Sticker Maker

How the Sticker Creator Works

To build a pack, open the mobile app, tap Images in the sidebar, and choose Stickers. You can enter a simple text prompt describing the scene, mood, or character you want. Prompts can range from everyday humor, such as chai and pakora jokes, to personal pet expressions or wedding celebrations.

Users can also upload existing personal photos. The underlying model isolates subjects, removes backgrounds cleanly, and converts them into standalone sticker graphics. The system offers 18 design styles, allowing people to switch the appearance to 3D clay, retro comic, anime, or holographic finishes. You can also remix designs by adding emoji accents or adjusting specific details through follow-up prompts.

Direct Sharing on WhatsApp and iMessage

Once the stickers finish generating, the app presents an option to export them to messaging platforms. On iPhone, users can export sets straight to the iMessage sticker drawer. On Android and iOS devices running WhatsApp, users can send packs directly to their sticker library. WhatsApp requires a minimum of three stickers in a pack before adding them, which aligns with standard platform rules. Users can also save individual sticker files to their camera roll for use across other social platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is the ChatGPT sticker maker free to use?

A1. Yes. OpenAI provides the feature at no cost to all mobile ChatGPT users on both Android and iOS.

Q2. How many stickers can I generate in one pack?

A2. You can create up to nine stickers in a single pack per generation.

Q3. Can I convert my own personal photos into stickers?

A3. Yes. You can upload photos from your phone gallery. The app removes backgrounds and applies your chosen art style automatically.

Q4. Which visual styles are available in the tool?

A4. The tool includes 18 visual styles, such as 3D, Anime, Holographic, and comic art.

Q5. Why does WhatsApp require at least three stickers to export?

A5. WhatsApp sets a three-sticker minimum rule for third-party sticker pack imports, so users must create at least three items before exporting.

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