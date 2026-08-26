Portronics Launches Ruffpad Multicolour LCD Writing Pads for Kids in India

Indian consumer electronics brand Portronics has introduced a new lineup of multicolour LCD writing pads designed specifically for children. The new series includes three animal-themed models, the Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, Ruffpad Dino 8.5, and Ruffpad PupX 10. These devices offer reusable digital surfaces for handwriting practice, drawing, and school work, eliminating the need for single-use paper.

Key Takeaways

Portronics introduced three models: Ruffpad Dino 8.5, Ruffpad Teddy 8.5, and Ruffpad PupX 10.

Screen sizes range from 8.5 inches to 10 inches with multicolour LCD displays.

Each writing pad includes a one-tap erase button, a screen-lock switch, and a blue-light-free panel.

Prices start at an introductory rate of Rs 499 in India.

The companion Ruffpad mobile app lets users scan, save, and share drawings.

The lineup targets young learners and parents looking for mess-free educational tools. All three pads feature no-blue-light LCD panels, which protect children’s eyes during extended drawing and writing sessions.

Product Specifications and Features

The entry-level Ruffpad Dino 8.5 sports a green dinosaur-shaped body housing an 8.5-inch multicolour LCD screen. It operates on a replaceable CR2016 coin-cell battery and features a lightweight build suitable for travel.

The Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 comes with a teddy bear-inspired outer frame and an 8.5-inch multicolour display. It uses a replaceable CR2025 coin-cell battery. Like the Dino model, it includes a dedicated one-tap button to clear the drawing area instantly and a lock switch to prevent accidental erasure.

The Ruffpad PupX 10 offers a larger 10-inch multicolour screen for children who want extra drawing space. Its puppy-themed casing includes floppy-ear handles, making it simple for small hands to carry. The PupX 10 also runs on a replaceable CR2025 coin-cell battery.

Parents can pair any of the three devices with the free Ruffpad App on smartphones to scan, digitize, and save their children’s sketches before clearing the screen.

Price and Availability

Portronics has launched the writing pads across online and offline retail channels in India. Buyers can purchase the devices directly from Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores.

The Ruffpad Dino 8.5 is priced at Rs 499 against an MRP of Rs 999. The Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 costs Rs 599 against an MRP of Rs 999. The 10-inch Ruffpad PupX 10 sells for Rs 749 against an MRP of Rs 1,299. Portronics provides a 12-month standard warranty on all three models.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the prices of the new Portronics Ruffpad writing pads in India?

A1. The Ruffpad Dino 8.5 sells for Rs 499, the Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 costs Rs 599, and the Ruffpad PupX 10 is priced at Rs 749.

Q2. Do the Portronics Ruffpad LCD screens emit harmful blue light?

A2. No, all three models feature no-blue-light LCD panels designed to reduce eye strain for kids.

Q3. What batteries do these Portronics kids writing pads use?

A3. The Ruffpad Dino 8.5 runs on a CR2016 coin-cell battery, while the Ruffpad Teddy 8.5 and PupX 10 use a CR2025 coin-cell battery. Both battery types are replaceable.

Q4. Can you save drawings made on the Ruffpad?

A4. Yes, parents and kids can use the companion Ruffpad App on mobile phones to scan and save notes or doodles digitally.