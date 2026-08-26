Nester Launches Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer with SteamLock Feature in India

Gurgaon-based homeware brand Nester introduced its Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer for the Indian market on August 24. The kitchen appliance pairs a 6.2-liter borosilicate glass bowl with the company’s proprietary SteamLock technology, allowing users to monitor their cooking directly while retaining food moisture. Priced at Rs 16,999, the model focuses on multipurpose utility through a cook, serve, and store build.

Key Takeaways

Nester launched the Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer in India at a price of Rs 16,999.

The device features a transparent borosilicate glass bowl and built-in SteamLock technology to retain food moisture during preparation.

It includes an acacia wooden lid and side handles, functioning as cookware, tableware, and storage container.

The unit comes equipped with a 30-second auto-clean water spray mode and a 3-year VIP warranty.

Customers can buy the appliance directly through Nester’s website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Design and Cooking Features

The Home Cook Air Fryer addresses visibility problems common in standard metal-basket fryers. By utilizing a heavy-duty borosilicate glass container, it lets cooks check browning progress in real time without opening the chamber. Its SteamLock mechanism controls interior steam levels to keep food crisp outside while stopping internal drying.

To reduce kitchen clean-up, Nester designed the glass bowl for multi-stage use. Users can prepare meals, carry the bowl directly to dining tables with side handles, and seal it with the supplied acacia wooden lid for refrigerator storage. The device also provides an automated 30-second clean cycle that sprays water across the inner surface to loosen stubborn oil residue.

Market Position and Availability

Founded in 2024 by Abhinav Singh and Kunwarjeet Grover, Nester raised Rs 19 crore in Pre-Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures and OTP Ventures. The brand targets urban Indian households looking for functional kitchen products, competing alongside premium appliance makers.

The Nester Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer is on sale across India via the company’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Each purchase includes Pan-India service backing alongside the three-year warranty cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the Nester Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer in India?

A1. The appliance sells at a retail price of Rs 16,999.

Q2. What is the capacity of the glass bowl?

A2. The appliance comes with a 6.2-liter borosilicate glass bowl.

Q3. Where can buyers purchase this air fryer?

A3. You can buy it online via Nester’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Q4. How does the auto-clean feature operate?

A4. The 30-second auto-clean setting sprays water inside the appliance chamber to loosen grease and food remnants.

Q5. What warranty coverage does Nester provide?

A5. Nester includes a 3-Year VIP Warranty with nationwide service support across India.