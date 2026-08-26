News

Nester Launches Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer with SteamLock Feature in India

Nester introduces Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer in India featuring SteamLock tech and a borosilicate bowl. Check price, features, and availability details.

By Shweta Bansal
3 Min Read
Nester Launches Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer with SteamLock Feature in India

Gurgaon-based homeware brand Nester introduced its Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer for the Indian market on August 24. The kitchen appliance pairs a 6.2-liter borosilicate glass bowl with the company’s proprietary SteamLock technology, allowing users to monitor their cooking directly while retaining food moisture. Priced at Rs 16,999, the model focuses on multipurpose utility through a cook, serve, and store build.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Nester launched the Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer in India at a price of Rs 16,999.
  • The device features a transparent borosilicate glass bowl and built-in SteamLock technology to retain food moisture during preparation.
  • It includes an acacia wooden lid and side handles, functioning as cookware, tableware, and storage container.
  • The unit comes equipped with a 30-second auto-clean water spray mode and a 3-year VIP warranty.
  • Customers can buy the appliance directly through Nester’s website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Nester Launches Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer with SteamLock Feature

Design and Cooking Features

The Home Cook Air Fryer addresses visibility problems common in standard metal-basket fryers. By utilizing a heavy-duty borosilicate glass container, it lets cooks check browning progress in real time without opening the chamber. Its SteamLock mechanism controls interior steam levels to keep food crisp outside while stopping internal drying.

To reduce kitchen clean-up, Nester designed the glass bowl for multi-stage use. Users can prepare meals, carry the bowl directly to dining tables with side handles, and seal it with the supplied acacia wooden lid for refrigerator storage. The device also provides an automated 30-second clean cycle that sprays water across the inner surface to loosen stubborn oil residue.

Market Position and Availability

Founded in 2024 by Abhinav Singh and Kunwarjeet Grover, Nester raised Rs 19 crore in Pre-Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures and OTP Ventures. The brand targets urban Indian households looking for functional kitchen products, competing alongside premium appliance makers.

The Nester Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer is on sale across India via the company’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Each purchase includes Pan-India service backing alongside the three-year warranty cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the Nester Home Cook 6.2L Glass Air Fryer in India?

A1. The appliance sells at a retail price of Rs 16,999.

Q2. What is the capacity of the glass bowl?

A2. The appliance comes with a 6.2-liter borosilicate glass bowl.

Q3. Where can buyers purchase this air fryer?

A3. You can buy it online via Nester’s official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Q4. How does the auto-clean feature operate?

A4. The 30-second auto-clean setting sprays water inside the appliance chamber to loosen grease and food remnants.

Q5. What warranty coverage does Nester provide?

A5. Nester includes a 3-Year VIP Warranty with nationwide service support across India.

Titan Smart Launches Celestor Swift Badminton Smartwatch in India at Rs 9499
Logitech and Aspire For Her Host Noida Zonal Round of Women-Only Generative AI Hackathon
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike on Cars and SUVs Starting September 2026
Adobe Firefly Adds Direct AI Audio Tools and Free Assistant Access
Portronics Launches Ruffpad Multicolour LCD Writing Pads for Kids in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Portronics Launches Ruffpad Multicolour LCD Writing Pads for Kids in India Portronics Launches Ruffpad Multicolour LCD Writing Pads for Kids in India
Next Article Adobe Firefly Adds Direct AI Audio Tools and Free Assistant Access Adobe Firefly Adds Direct AI Audio Tools and Free Assistant Access
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

OpenAI Adds Custom WhatsApp and iMessage Sticker Maker to Mobile ChatGPT App
OpenAI Adds Custom WhatsApp and iMessage Sticker Maker to Mobile ChatGPT App
By Tyler Cook
Realme Launches Realme P4s 5G in India with 8000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display
Realme Launches Realme P4s 5G in India with 8000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display
By Shweta Bansal
boAt Posts 38 Percent PAT Growth in FY26 and Clears All Bank Debt
boAt Posts 38 Percent PAT Growth in FY26 and Clears All Bank Debt
By Vishal Jain
Instagram Launches First Draft Tool to Automate Reels Video Editing
Instagram Launches First Draft Tool to Automate Reels Video Editing
By Aditi Sharma
iPhone 17 Pro gets Rs 14,000 price cut in India ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch
iPhone 17 Pro gets Rs 14,000 price cut in India ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch
By Gauri
Tecno and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season scaled
POVA and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like