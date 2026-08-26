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iPhone 17 Pro gets Rs 14,000 price cut in India ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch

Apple iPhone 17 Pro gets a Rs 14,000 discount in India ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro launch. Check the new price, specs, and buying advice.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro gets Rs 14,000 price cut in India ahead of iPhone 18 Pro launch

Apple has reduced the price of its flagship iPhone 17 Pro in India by Rs 14,000 through direct price cuts and instant bank offers on major retail platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, bringing the effective entry price down to Rs 1,20,900 from its original launch price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB model. This price reduction comes just weeks before Apple announces its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The base 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro is now available for Rs 1,20,900, down from its initial launch price of Rs 1,34,900.
  • The price cut includes an flat online discount alongside instant cashback offers on select bank credit cards.
  • The device features Apple’s 3nm A19 Pro chip, an upgraded triple 48MP rear camera array, and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display.
  • Buyers with older handsets can also access additional exchange bonuses during this clearance period.

iPhone 17 Pro gets Rs 14,000 price cut in India

Price Breakdown and Availability

The iPhone 17 Pro launched in India with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Retailers have cut the direct listing price of the 256GB base version to Rs 1,26,900. Participating banks are offering an extra Rs 6,000 instant discount on full payment and EMI transactions, which brings the final checkout cost to Rs 1,20,900.

Similar discounts apply to the 512GB and 1TB models, making the entire Pro lineup more accessible to Indian buyers looking for premium hardware without paying full launch prices.

Should You Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

The decision to purchase the discounted iPhone 17 Pro or wait for the iPhone 18 Pro depends on your budget and current device.

The iPhone 17 Pro runs on the A19 Pro processor, which handles heavy computational tasks, gaming, and on-device machine learning with ease. It has a versatile camera system with 48MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, paired with long battery life and titanium construction.

If you are upgrading from an iPhone 13 Pro or an older model, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,20,900 offers solid value. Apple usually discontinues older Pro models immediately after launching new ones, meaning stocks at this discounted rate will remain limited.

On the other hand, if you want the upcoming A20 Pro chip, new display tech, or potential design changes, waiting for the September launch makes sense. However, keep in mind that the new iPhone 18 Pro will launch at full retail price without immediate discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

A1. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model is currently available at an effective price of Rs 1,20,900 after combining flat platform discounts and bank offers.

Q2. What is the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

A2. The iPhone 17 Pro debuted at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB storage configuration.

Q3. When is Apple expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro?

A3. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at its annual hardware event in September.

Q4. Will the iPhone 17 Pro stay on sale after the iPhone 18 Pro arrives?

A4. Apple typically stops selling previous-generation Pro models on its official online store after introducing a new lineup, though third-party retailers continue selling remaining stock until units sell out

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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