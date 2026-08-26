Tecno and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season

Tecno, iQOO, and AI+ have all dropped new phones in India just in time for Raksha Bandhan. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re after a budget device or want something top-tier. The lineup covers the POVA 8, POVA 8 Pro 5G, POVA Curve 2, Spark 50 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, and AI+ Nova 5G. They’ve also thrown in the POVA AI Buds Pro if you’re after new earbuds.

Key Takeaways

Festive gift devices span price brackets from Rs 18,999 up to Rs 54,999 to cover budget and high-end buyers.

Several models carry 6,500mAh battery capacities paired with 45W fast charging support.

Hardware options include MediaTek Dimensity processors, AMOLED displays, and 5G connectivity.

Audio accessories introduce on-device multilingual translation and automated call transcription.

POVA 8 Series Details

Tecno leads its mid-tier catalog with the POVA 8. The device features the signature ALIVE Matrix Display on its rear casing, tailored for users who spend hours gaming, streaming, or running daily mobile tasks. The POVA 8 sells at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, available in 16-Bit White and Terminal Green shades.

For users seeking higher performance, the POVA 8 Pro 5G steps up with a 1.5K 144Hz HyperLux AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G processor. The device carries a 6500mAh battery with 45W Super Charge support, dust and water resistance, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C rear camera with optical image stabilization. The phone comes in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green. It costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB version.

POVA Curve 2 and Spark 50 5G

The POVA Curve 2 focuses on screen design with a curved AMOLED display, 5G network support, and fast charging. Available in Magic Silver and Neon Cyan, the POVA Curve 2 starts at Rs 29,499 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs 31,499 for 8GB + 256GB.

For budget buyers, the Spark 50 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. It includes a 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging, and AI noise reduction for voice calls. The Spark 50 5G comes in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, and Veil Gold, priced at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB base model and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

iQOO Z11x 5G and AI+ Nova 5G

The iQOO Z11x 5G targets users needing extended runtimes during long gaming sessions. The phone features a high-refresh display, 5G connectivity, and a large battery pack. Available in a Prismatic Green finish, it is priced at Rs 25,860 for the 6GB + 128GB trim, discounted from its Rs 28,999 retail price.

The AI+ Nova 5G runs Android 15 out of the box on an T8200 processor. It includes a 120Hz display and a 50MP AI dual camera setup. The phone sells in Black and Blue colorways with a starting price of Rs 22,999.

POVA AI Buds Pro

Tecno also introduced the POVA AI Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. The earbuds provide 48dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, an eight-microphone setup, audio recording, real-time transcriptions, meeting summaries, and translation across 78 languages. Available in Silver, the earbuds retail at Rs 14,999 with an introductory price of Rs 12,499.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the POVA 8 Pro 5G in India?

A1. The POVA 8 Pro 5G starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Q2. What processor is used in the Spark 50 5G?

A2. The Spark 50 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor.

Q3. What features do the POVA AI Buds Pro offer?

A3. The POVA AI Buds Pro include 48dB Hybrid ANC, an eight-microphone setup, live audio recording, real-time transcription, meeting summaries, and translation for 78 languages.

Q4. Which smartphones in this lineup have a 6,500mAh battery?

A4. Both the Spark 50 5G and the POVA 8 Pro 5G feature a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support.