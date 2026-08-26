News

India Reaches Cashless Milestone as UPI Surpasses 23 Billion Monthly Transactions

Discover how India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) grew into the world’s top real-time digital payments network with over 23 billion monthly transactions.

By Tyler Cook
4 Min Read
India Reaches Cashless Milestone as UPI Surpasses 23 Billion Monthly Transactions

India’s Unified Payments Interface, widely known as UPI, has completed a decade of public operations, handling over 23 billion monthly transactions and processing over 80% of all digital payments across the country. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the interoperable protocol allows individuals and merchants to transfer funds instantly between bank accounts using a mobile number or a Quick Response (QR) code. The platform processed 24,162 crore transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year alone, establishing India as the largest volume real-time digital payment market globally.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Monthly UPI transaction volume reached a record 23.66 billion transactions worth ₹29.88 lakh crore.
  • The network connects 741 member banks, up from only 21 participating lenders at inception.
  • Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments account for 63% of overall network transactions.
  • About 86% of all merchant transactions remain micro-payments below ₹500 in value.
  • Cross-border linkages now support merchant payments and remittances in 11 countries, including the UAE, France, and Singapore.

How the Architecture Operates

UPI works on top of the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) rails managed by NPCI. Instead of requiring sensitive details such as sixteen-digit debit card numbers, expiration dates, or bank account and IFSC codes, UPI creates a Virtual Payment Address (VPA).

Users authenticate transfers via a single two-factor PIN directly on their personal handset. Third-party application providers like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and BHIM interface with NPCI’s central switch, allowing instant settlement across separate commercial banks without delays.

Retail Adoption and Low-Value Transactions

The rapid shift away from cash in local kirana stores and street vendor stalls stems from zero-fee Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policies for consumers and basic merchants. QR code stickers replaced expensive Point-of-Sale (POS) card-swiping machines, eliminating maintenance costs and paperwork for small shopkeepers.

NPCI has also introduced features to handle peak transaction traffic:

  • UPI Lite: An on-device wallet designed for offline-capable, small-ticket transfers up to ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN.
  • UPI 123PAY: An interactive voice response (IVR) and sound-based payment option for feature phone owners without internet connectivity.
  • Credit on UPI: Direct linkage of pre-sanctioned bank credit lines and RuPay credit cards to UPI IDs.

Cross-Border Expansion

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the global arm of NPCI, continues to connect Indian payment rails with foreign payment networks. Indian travellers can scan standard QR codes abroad in destinations like Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Cambodia, and the Maldives. Bilateral links with Singapore’s PayNow also allow direct person-to-person international remittances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the daily transaction limit on UPI?

A1. The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI set the standard daily UPI transfer limit at ₹1 lakh for regular peer-to-peer transfers, though limits increase up to ₹5 lakh for capital market investments, insurance, and educational fee payments.

Q2. Does UPI charge transaction fees to regular users?

A2. No. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and regular Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments remain free of charge for individual bank account holders.

Q3. How does UPI Lite differ from regular UPI?

A3. UPI Lite stores small funds directly in an on-device wallet, allowing users to make payments up to ₹500 instantly without pinging core banking servers or typing a secret security PIN.

Q4. Can non-resident Indians (NRIs) use UPI with international numbers?

A4. Yes. NRIs possessing Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts linked to international mobile numbers from supported countries can register on UPI.

Tecno and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season
Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles Following September Price Hike
Microsoft Unveils Designed for Xbox 25th Anniversary Hardware Collection
Terranigma Heads to Modern Consoles and PC With First North American Release Next Year
GTA 6 Leaks Surface Online as Take-Two Targets Anonymous Leaker Cyberleek
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles Following September Price Hike Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles Following September Price Hike
Next Article Tecno and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season scaled Tecno and iQOO Reveal New Smartphone and Audio Lineup for Indian Festive Season
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Apple Prepares Smart Home Lineup With AI Siri and Screen Display
Apple Prepares Smart Home Lineup With AI Siri and Screen Display
By Vishal Jain
Apple Refreshes Magic Keyboard Lineup with New Keycap Symbols and Keeps Existing Prices
Apple Refreshes Magic Keyboard Lineup with New Keycap Symbols and Keeps Existing Prices
By Shweta Bansal
Fitbit Founders Launch Luffu Link Health and Safety Band
Fitbit Founders Launch Luffu Link Health and Safety Band
By Aditi Sharma
Nothing OS 5.0 Debuts on Android 17 as Three Older Models Lose Major Software Support
Nothing OS 5.0 Debuts on Android 17 as Three Older Models Lose Major Software Support
By Shweta Bansal
Perplexity Launches Portable Computer Local AI Agent for Private Workflows
Perplexity Launches Portable Computer Local AI Agent for Private Workflows
By Alice Jane
ASUS Republic of Gamers Opens Pre-Orders for ROG Xbox Ally X20 Handheld
ASUS Republic of Gamers Opens Pre-Orders for ROG Xbox Ally X20 Handheld
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like