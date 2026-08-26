India Reaches Cashless Milestone as UPI Surpasses 23 Billion Monthly Transactions

India’s Unified Payments Interface, widely known as UPI, has completed a decade of public operations, handling over 23 billion monthly transactions and processing over 80% of all digital payments across the country. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the interoperable protocol allows individuals and merchants to transfer funds instantly between bank accounts using a mobile number or a Quick Response (QR) code. The platform processed 24,162 crore transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year alone, establishing India as the largest volume real-time digital payment market globally.

Key Takeaways

Monthly UPI transaction volume reached a record 23.66 billion transactions worth ₹29.88 lakh crore.

The network connects 741 member banks, up from only 21 participating lenders at inception.

Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments account for 63% of overall network transactions.

About 86% of all merchant transactions remain micro-payments below ₹500 in value.

Cross-border linkages now support merchant payments and remittances in 11 countries, including the UAE, France, and Singapore.

How the Architecture Operates

UPI works on top of the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) rails managed by NPCI. Instead of requiring sensitive details such as sixteen-digit debit card numbers, expiration dates, or bank account and IFSC codes, UPI creates a Virtual Payment Address (VPA).

Users authenticate transfers via a single two-factor PIN directly on their personal handset. Third-party application providers like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and BHIM interface with NPCI’s central switch, allowing instant settlement across separate commercial banks without delays.

Retail Adoption and Low-Value Transactions

The rapid shift away from cash in local kirana stores and street vendor stalls stems from zero-fee Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) policies for consumers and basic merchants. QR code stickers replaced expensive Point-of-Sale (POS) card-swiping machines, eliminating maintenance costs and paperwork for small shopkeepers.

NPCI has also introduced features to handle peak transaction traffic:

UPI Lite: An on-device wallet designed for offline-capable, small-ticket transfers up to ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN.

An on-device wallet designed for offline-capable, small-ticket transfers up to ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN. UPI 123PAY: An interactive voice response (IVR) and sound-based payment option for feature phone owners without internet connectivity.

An interactive voice response (IVR) and sound-based payment option for feature phone owners without internet connectivity. Credit on UPI: Direct linkage of pre-sanctioned bank credit lines and RuPay credit cards to UPI IDs.

Cross-Border Expansion

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the global arm of NPCI, continues to connect Indian payment rails with foreign payment networks. Indian travellers can scan standard QR codes abroad in destinations like Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Cambodia, and the Maldives. Bilateral links with Singapore’s PayNow also allow direct person-to-person international remittances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the daily transaction limit on UPI?

A1. The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI set the standard daily UPI transfer limit at ₹1 lakh for regular peer-to-peer transfers, though limits increase up to ₹5 lakh for capital market investments, insurance, and educational fee payments.

Q2. Does UPI charge transaction fees to regular users?

A2. No. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and regular Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments remain free of charge for individual bank account holders.

Q3. How does UPI Lite differ from regular UPI?

A3. UPI Lite stores small funds directly in an on-device wallet, allowing users to make payments up to ₹500 instantly without pinging core banking servers or typing a secret security PIN.

Q4. Can non-resident Indians (NRIs) use UPI with international numbers?

A4. Yes. NRIs possessing Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts linked to international mobile numbers from supported countries can register on UPI.