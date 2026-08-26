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Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles Following September Price Hike

Nintendo reveals two official Switch 2 bundles featuring Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, releasing after the September price hike.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles Following September Price Hike

Nintendo announced two official Switch 2 console bundles that will go on sale this autumn, arriving right after the base hardware receives a planned 50-dollar price increase on Sept. 1. The Japanese gaming company revealed a refreshed Mario Kart World bundle priced at 549.99 dollars arriving in late September, along with a brand-new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle priced at 529.99 dollars releasing on Oct. 22. Both packages bundle digital download codes for their respective games and add a 90-day individual Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Nintendo launches two Switch 2 bundles following the hardware price rise on Sept. 1.
  • The Mario Kart World bundle arrives in late September for 549.99 dollars.
  • The Nintendo Switch Sports Resort package launches on Oct. 22 for 529.99 dollars.
  • Each bundle includes a 90-day Nintendo Switch Online basic membership.
  • Buying the console and games before Sept. 1 remains cheaper than waiting for the new retail packages.

Nintendo Unveils New Switch 2 Bundles

Pricing Details and Availability

Starting Sept. 1, the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console price rises from 449.99 dollars to 499.99 dollars in the United States. Nintendo previously alerted buyers about these price adjustments back in May, pointing to shifting market conditions, currency pressures, and rising global supply chain expenses.

The late-September Mario Kart World package costs 549.99 dollars. Nintendo states this offers a savings of roughly 38 dollars compared to purchasing the console, game, and online subscription separately after the price adjustment takes place. The second package, releasing alongside Nintendo Switch Sports Resort on Oct. 22, costs 529.99 dollars, providing buyers with an estimated savings of 28 dollars.

What Comes in the Box

Both retail packages include the standard Switch 2 hybrid console, dock, Joy-Con controllers, cables, and a digital game voucher rather than a physical cartridge. They also feature a basic 90-day individual Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This basic membership gives access to online multiplayer and select retro game libraries, though it excludes the higher-tier Expansion Pack benefits.

For Indian gamers who import consoles or buy through parallel retail channels, price adjustments in western markets generally lead to higher retail tags locally. Buyers looking to save money can still purchase the standalone Switch 2 and games at current retail prices before the official price hike goes into effect at the start of September.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When do the new Nintendo Switch 2 bundles release?

A1. The Mario Kart World bundle releases in late September, while the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle launches on Oct. 22.

Q2. How much will the Switch 2 console cost after Sept. 1?

A2. The standalone Switch 2 base console will cost 499.99 dollars in the U.S., reflecting a 50-dollar price increase.

Q3. Are the bundled games provided as physical cartridges or digital codes?

A3. Both bundles include digital game download codes rather than physical game cards.

Q4. Does the included online subscription cover the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

A4. No, the packages include a 90-day voucher for the standard individual Nintendo Switch Online plan only.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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