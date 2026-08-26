Microsoft Unveils Designed for Xbox 25th Anniversary Hardware Collection

Microsoft and official hardware partners opened preorders on Tuesday for the Designed for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection. The lineup features PC peripherals, mobile controllers, and console accessories inspired by the translucent green shell of the original 2001 console. Rather than in-house hardware from Microsoft, third-party brands including Razer, 8BitDo, Backbone, GameSir, and PowerA built the items in this commemorative release.

Key Takeaways

Hardware makers created limited-edition accessories featuring translucent green aesthetics to celebrate 25 years of the gaming brand.

Razer designed three PC and audio devices, including a keyboard equipped with a dedicated Game Bar key.

Mobile players get dedicated controllers from Backbone and GameSir, alongside a carrying sling from PowerA.

Preorders are active now on partner websites, with initial shipments scheduled for late October.

Razer PC and Audio Hardware

Razer leads the PC peripheral offerings with three products dressed in retro green shells. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse includes a Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, a four-way tilt scroll wheel, and 140 hours of wireless battery life.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical keyboard offers hot-swappable switches, RGB lighting, and an exclusive physical Xbox key designed to launch the Windows Game Bar directly.

For audio, the Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds feature 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, providing up to 35 total hours of playback when paired with the charging case.

Console Docks and Mobile Gear

The accessory collection extends support to console and handheld setups. 8BitDo released an Ultimate Charging Dock compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One controllers. The dock uses matching translucent green plastic and powers controllers between gaming sessions.

Mobile gamers can pick up the GameSir X5 Lite controller, which offers Apple MFi certification and works with both Android and iPhone devices. Backbone introduced a 25th Anniversary Edition mobile controller sold in a blind-box format. Buyers receive one of three retro shades: Iconic Blue, Bold Orange, or Crystal Clear.

PowerA rounds out the group with a crossbody sling bag built to store gaming handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally, along with controllers, cables, and headsets.

Availability

Customers can preorder the peripherals directly from partner storefronts starting today. Partner brands plan to ship orders globally in late October.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Designed for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection?

A1. It is an official accessory lineup created by partner manufacturers like Razer and 8BitDo to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with translucent green retro styling.

Q2. When will the 25th Anniversary accessories ship to buyers?

A2. Manufacturers will begin shipping preorder units in late October.

Q3. Does the collection include a gaming console?

A3. This accessory drop includes only peripherals, though Microsoft previously announced plans for an Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console arriving later this year.

Q4. Where can players buy these limited items?

A4. Preorders are open online through official partner portals including Razer, 8BitDo, Backbone, GameSir, and PowerA.