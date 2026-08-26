Instagram Launches First Draft Tool to Automate Reels Video Editing

Instagram has launched First Draft, a new in-app video editing tool that helps creators assemble Instagram Reels in seconds. The feature uses automated processing to detect silence, trim unwanted pauses, and splice multiple video clips into a rough timeline draft with a single tap. By handling basic trimming inside the app, the tool removes the initial friction of manual timeline cutting, allowing video creators to jump straight into creative styling and publishing.

Key Takeaways

Instagram introduces First Draft to assemble quick base edits for Reels.

The tool automatically trims pauses, silent gaps, and long takes with one tap.

All edits remain fully reversible, letting creators reorder, restore, or adjust clips freely.

The feature is rolling out globally to iPhone users on iOS, with Android availability expected later.

How First Draft Works

Creating short-form video often requires creators to sit through several minutes of raw footage to trim out pauses, retakes, and dead air before adding music or captions. First Draft tackles this basic hurdle directly.

Users can access the tool in two simple ways. They can record raw video directly using the built-in Instagram camera and tap the First Draft button at the bottom of the screen. Alternatively, they can open the Reels gallery, select multiple pre-recorded video clips from their phone library, and tap the same button.

The app scans the selected footage, detects speech patterns, and automatically cuts silent pauses and blank moments. It then builds a coherent, fast-paced sequence ready for review.

Complete Creative Control with Reversible Edits

Automated edits can sometimes cut too much, but Instagram built First Draft to keep the creator in total control. Every single cut and trim made by the system is reversible.

Once First Draft generates the initial sequence, creators can review the timeline, drag handles to lengthen or shorten clips, reorder scenes, or discard suggestions entirely. The tool works across various common formats, including talking-head commentary, daily vlogs, travel compilations, and multi-clip montages. After adjusting the rough cut, users can proceed to Instagram’s standard editor to add text, stickers, audio, and filters before sharing.

Availability and Platform Reach

Instagram parent company Meta has started rolling out First Draft globally for users on Apple iOS devices. Creators in India and other global regions using an updated Instagram app on iPhone can access the feature immediately. Meta plans to expand the tool to Android devices in upcoming app updates.

By bringing automated rough cutting directly into the app, Instagram reduces the need for creators to switch back and forth between external editing apps like CapCut or VN Editor just to clean up raw takes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the new Instagram First Draft feature?

A1. First Draft is an automated in-app video editing tool that trims pauses, cuts out silence, and stitches raw video clips into an initial draft for Instagram Reels.

Q2. Can I undo or change the edits made by First Draft?

A2. Yes. Every edit made by First Draft is reversible, so you can manually adjust clip lengths, rearrange scenes, or start over from scratch.

Q3. Is First Draft available on both Android and iPhone?

A3. First Draft is currently rolling out globally on iOS for iPhone users, with Android support scheduled to follow in later updates.

Q4. Do I need a third-party app to use First Draft?

A4. No. The feature works entirely inside the native Instagram app within the Reels camera and media selection screen.