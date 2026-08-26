boAt Posts 38 Percent PAT Growth in FY26 and Clears All Bank Debt

Indian consumer tech firm boAt posted a 38 percent rise in Profit After Tax to Rs 84.5 crore for the fiscal year 2026, up from Rs 61.1 crore in the previous year. The Gurugram-based audio and wearable brand recorded Rs 2,931 crore in revenue from operations while wiping out all bank debt from its balance sheet.

Key Takeaways

Profit Jump: Profit Before Tax rose 53 percent to Rs 114.3 crore from Rs 74.7 crore.

Profit Before Tax rose 53 percent to Rs 114.3 crore from Rs 74.7 crore. Debt Free: The company cleared all bank borrowings, holding Rs 397 crore in cash reserves.

The company cleared all bank borrowings, holding Rs 397 crore in cash reserves. Wearables Profitable: The smartwatch and wearable unit turned around with a Rs 7 crore profit.

The smartwatch and wearable unit turned around with a Rs 7 crore profit. Lower Costs: Warranty costs dropped 30 percent, and finance costs fell by 72 percent.

Warranty costs dropped 30 percent, and finance costs fell by 72 percent. Global Sales: International revenue grew from Rs 20 crore to Rs 45 crore.

Balance Sheet and Working Capital

Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent firm of boAt, improved its return on capital employed to 15.2 percent in FY26 compared to 11.5 percent in FY25.

The company reduced its inventory by around 10 percent, bringing it down from Rs 326 crore to Rs 294 crore. Trade receivables remained steady at about Rs 255 crore. boAt also settled around Rs 60 crore of short-term loans during the fiscal year. Because of the debt clearance, finance expenses dropped from Rs 27.9 crore to Rs 7.9 crore.

Category Performance and boAt 2.0 Roadmap

Better quality control helped lower warranty expenses to Rs 57.5 crore from Rs 82.6 crore in FY25.

The wearables segment staged a major recovery, posting a profit of Rs 7 crore after reporting a loss of Rs 54 crore a year earlier. The other products segment, which includes power banks, chargers, cables, and gaming gear, posted a profit of Rs 46 crore compared to Rs 14 crore in the prior fiscal year.

Under its boAt 2.0 plan, the company is targeting expansion in foreign markets and entering categories such as projectors and personal grooming gadgets. Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Nayyar stated that the brand has shifted focus from business turnaround to long-term expansion across newer consumer technology segments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the total revenue of boAt in FY26?

A1. boAt posted a revenue of Rs 2,931 crore from operations in FY26.

Q2. Is boAt a debt-free company now?

A2. Yes, boAt has repaid its short-term loans and finished FY26 with zero bank debt and Rs 397 crore in cash reserves.

Q3. Did boAt wearables make a profit this year?

A3. Yes, the wearables division made a Rs 7 crore profit in FY26, recovering from a Rs 54 crore loss in FY25.

Q4. Who is the parent company and CEO of boAt?

A4. boAt is owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, and its Chief Executive Officer is Gaurav Nayyar.