Realme Launches Realme P4s 5G in India with 8000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display

Smartphone brand Realme expanded its performance lineup in India on Wednesday by launching the Realme P4s 5G. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip, a 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an 8000mAh Titan battery. The handset will go on sale starting Sept. 3 at an effective starting price of Rs 31,999 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores.

Key Takeaways

Processor and Display : Features a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip and a 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED display running at 144Hz.

: Features a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip and a 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED display running at 144Hz. Battery and Charging : Packs an 8000mAh Titan battery supporting 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

: Packs an 8000mAh Titan battery supporting 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging. Camera Setup : Includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

: Includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Durability : Features triple ingress protection certifications (IP66, IP68, and IP69) against dust and high-pressure water jets.

: Features triple ingress protection certifications (IP66, IP68, and IP69) against dust and high-pressure water jets. Pricing and Availability: Starts at a retail tag of Rs 34,999 (effective Rs 31,999 with bank offers) with sales opening on Sept. 3, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Dual-Chip Architecture and Display

The Realme P4s 5G pairs the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset with a secondary HyperVision+ AI chip. The dedicated visual processor drives AI Hyper Motion to enable 144 frames-per-second frame interpolation and 90FPS stabilization during gaming. It also runs AI Hyper Clarity and AI Always-On HDR to upscale visuals directly on the panel.

The front houses a 1.5K Samsung AMOLED panel built with Samsung M14 luminescent material, reaching up to 6500 nits local peak brightness and 1400 nits global brightness. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Netflix HDR, full-brightness DC dimming, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Battery Life and Thermal Management

The smartphone draws power from an 8000mAh Titan battery capable of 1600 charge cycles. Its 80W fast charging fills the battery to 50 percent in 28.5 minutes and to 100 percent in 75 minutes. Realme also included All-Scenario Bypass Charging, which routes power straight to the motherboard to reduce heat during gaming sessions.

Internal cooling relies on a 7000mm² AirFlow vapor chamber cooling area coupled with a 13,624mm² graphite sheet. The software side offers an AI Gaming Partner suite containing GT Mode, Do Not Disturb, and memory cleanup controls.

Camera, Audio, and Build

The rear camera module carries an OIS-assisted 50MP main sensor supporting 4K video recording, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens. The device ships with Realme UI 7.0, with the company promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. For audio, it includes dual stereo speakers with a 300 percent UltraBoom volume mode. Durability features include certified IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings against water immersion and dust.

India Pricing and Sale Details

The phone comes in Electric Cyan and Titanium Gray color finishes across three memory configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 34,999 (Effective price: Rs 31,999)

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 37,999 (Effective price: Rs 34,999)

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 41,999 (Effective price: Rs 38,999)

Buyers can access a Rs 3,000 bank or exchange discount along with a 12-month no-cost EMI plan when sales open on Sept. 3 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline retail outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Realme P4s 5G?

A1. The Realme P4s 5G carries an 8000mAh Titan battery that supports 80W fast charging and bypass charging.

Q2. What processor runs the Realme P4s 5G?

A2. The smartphone runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.

Q3. What are the IP ratings of the Realme P4s 5G?

A3. The device comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ingress protection ratings against dust and water exposure.

Q4. What is the starting price of the Realme P4s 5G in India?

A4. The base 8GB + 128GB model has an official price of Rs 34,999, which reduces to an effective Rs 31,999 after introductory bank discounts.