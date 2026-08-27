Samsung Launches P9 and P7 Portable SSDs With USB4 Support in India

Samsung Electronics introduced its latest portable solid-state drive lineup, the P Series, featuring USB4 connectivity at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany. The new lineup includes the flagship P9 and the general-purpose P7. Both portable storage devices target users handling high-resolution video, artificial intelligence workflows, and modern PC gaming installations. The P9 model delivers sequential read speeds up to 4,000 megabytes per second (MB/s), which doubles the performance of older USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives like the Samsung T9.

Key Takeaways

Samsung announced the P9 and P7 portable solid-state drives with USB4 connectivity.

The flagship P9 offers sequential read speeds up to 4,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s.

The P9 arrives as an 8TB USB4 external SSD capable of direct 12K video recording.

Both models go on sale starting the first week of September 2026 in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options.

India pricing starts at INR 27,839 for the P7 and INR 32,639 for the P9.

Samsung P9 Specs and Features

The flagship Samsung P9 is built for creative professionals, video editors, and PC power users who require fast data transfers. It reaches sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s alongside its 4,000MB/s read rate. These transfer rates allow creators to record 12K RAW video directly to the drive from supported cinema cameras.

The P9 is available in capacities up to 8TB, earning recognition through a CES 2026 Innovation Award earlier this year. The drive handles heavy continuous write loads without speed drops, helping creators work directly on high-resolution timelines without moving files to internal storage.

Samsung P7 Features and Durability

The Samsung P7 serves general computing needs across mobile phones, laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles. It features USB4 technology to maintain fast read and write operations for everyday file backups, gaming setups, and media storage.

For durability, Samsung tested the P7 against physical shocks, vibrations, and drops from heights up to 2 meters. The exterior protects data during travel and daily field use.

India Pricing and Availability

Samsung confirmed both external drives will arrive in India during the first week of September 2026. Retail prices for the P9 are INR 32,639 for 1TB, INR 62,399 for 2TB, INR 129,599 for 4TB, and INR 259,199 for 8TB.

The Samsung P7 costs INR 27,839 for 1TB, INR 52,799 for 2TB, INR 110,399 for 4TB, and INR 219,839 for 8TB.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the maximum transfer speed of the Samsung P9 SSD?

A1. The Samsung P9 reaches sequential read speeds up to 4,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 3,800MB/s through a USB4 connection.

Q2. What storage capacities are available for the Samsung P Series?

A2. Both the Samsung P9 and Samsung P7 come in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB storage sizes.

Q3. Can the Samsung P9 record 12K video directly?

A3. Yes, the sustained write speeds on the P9 support direct 12K RAW video recording from compatible cameras.

Q4. What is the starting price of the Samsung P Series SSDs in India?

A4. The Samsung P7 starts at INR 27,839 for the 1TB model, while the Samsung P9 starts at INR 32,639 for the 1TB model.

Q5. How durable is the Samsung P7 portable drive?

A5. The Samsung P7 is tested to survive drops from up to 2 meters, along with resistance against routine shocks and vibrations.