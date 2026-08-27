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Smart Tech Devices Lead Festive Gifting Trends for Raksha Bandhan

Discover practical festive tech gifts in India, from smart speakers and 4K displays to gaming phones, wearables, and grooming kits.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Smart Tech Devices Lead Festive Gifting Trends for Raksha Bandhan

Indian consumers are prioritizing functional electronics over conventional festive sweets and decorative items this Raksha Bandhan season. Buyers are picking everyday utility products that siblings and family members can put to work daily, ranging from smart home speakers and portable projectors to performance smartphones and personal grooming accessories.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Echo Dot delivers voice control and music streaming for Rs 5,499.
  • Lumio Arc projectors provide portable cinema setups between Rs 19,990 and Rs 33,999.
  • Lumio Vision 9 smart TV brings a 144Hz QD-MiniLED panel starting at Rs 54,999.
  • iQOO Z11 5G offers a 7,050mAh battery for gaming between Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,999.
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a triple 50MP camera setup for Rs 39,750.
  • Apple iPhone 17e brings the A19 chip and MagSafe between Rs 64,900 and Rs 84,900.
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 5 smartwatch and Philips HP8643 styling kit provide daily budget utility.

Smart Audio and Portable Home Cinema

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker costs Rs 5,499 and handles alarms, music playlists, weather reports, and smart appliance controls. It runs on a specialized MediaTek processor that handles fast on-device voice requests for Alexa.

Amazon Echo Dot

For personal entertainment spaces, the Lumio Arc projector series targets the Rs 19,990 to Rs 33,999 price bracket. The base Lumio Arc 5 outputs 200 ANSI lumens, Full HD 1080p resolution, and HDR10 support on projection surfaces up to 100 inches. The Lumio Arc 7 model raises output to 400 ANSI lumens, provides official Google TV with Netflix certification, and includes a built-in ToF sensor for automatic keystone and autofocus calibration. Both projectors run the MediaTek MT9630 chipset.

Lumio Arc projector

Large Screen Displays for Living Rooms

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) Smart TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch configurations with 4K resolution QD-MiniLED panels running at a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG standards, alongside a 50W hexa-driver Dolby Atmos audio array. It uses the MediaTek Pentonic 700 processor paired with 3GB RAM, the Google TV interface on Android 14, and a Minion Remote 2 with dedicated streaming shortcuts. Retail prices range between Rs 54,999 and Rs 74,999.

Lumio Vision 9

Performance and Camera Smartphones

Mobile phones cover diverse usage requirements across price tiers. The iQOO Z11 5G caters to gamers with a 6.83-inch 144Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo 4nm processor, a 3,800 square millimeter vapor chamber, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging. Prices range from Rs 34,999 to Rs 49,999.

iQOO Z11 5G

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro targets mobile photography at Rs 39,750. It features a triple 50MP camera setup with optical stabilization, a 144Hz pOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 70

For Apple buyers, the iPhone 17e sits between Rs 64,900 and Rs 84,900. The device includes the A19 processor, a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x optical-quality zoom, MagSafe charging capability, and 256GB base storage.

iPhone 17e

Everyday Personal Care and Wearables

At lower price points, personal care and wearable devices offer direct utility. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 smartwatch sells for Rs 2,999, packing an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and physical wellness tracking. The Philips HP8643 hair styling combo bundles a ceramic straightener and a 1000W hair dryer in one package for Rs 2,100.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 smartwatch

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price range of the Lumio Arc projector series?

A1. The Lumio Arc projector line retails between Rs 19,990 and Rs 33,999 in India.

Q2. What battery capacity does the iQOO Z11 5G carry?

A2. The iQOO Z11 5G comes with a 7,050mAh battery supported by 44W fast charging.

Q3. What processor is used in the Motorola Edge 70 Pro?

A3. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor.

Q4. Which features are included in the Philips HP8643 grooming kit?

A4. The Philips HP8643 kit combines a ceramic-plate straightener and a 1000W hair dryer for Rs 2,100.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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