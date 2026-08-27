Samsung Launches Galaxy S26 FE with One UI 9 and Upgraded Camera Features

Samsung Electronics officially introduced the Galaxy S26 FE as the newest member of its flagship smartphone line, bringing premium mobile experiences at a lower price point. The device debuts as the first handset to run One UI 9 directly out of the box, combining updated Galaxy AI tools, a triple rear camera setup, and a large battery built for everyday use. Globally, pricing begins at $699.99 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, with Indian pricing and retail availability expected to arrive soon.

Key Takeaways

Display and Build: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness, and a slim 7.4mm body weighing 193 grams.

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness, and a slim 7.4mm body weighing 193 grams. Camera System: 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera.

50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. Performance and Battery: Runs on the Exynos 2500 chipset, backed by a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging.

Runs on the Exynos 2500 chipset, backed by a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging. Software Support: Ships with One UI 9 and offers seven generations of operating system upgrades alongside seven years of security patches.

Display, Hardware, and Battery Life

The Galaxy S26 FE sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that reaches up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness, helping users view content clearly under direct sunlight. It supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and video streaming. Under the hood, the phone uses Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

Powering the device is a 4,900mAh battery. With 45W wired charging support, users can recharge the phone from flat up to 69 percent in roughly 30 minutes using a compatible adapter. The phone measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4 mm and comes in three finishes: Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio.

Photography on the Galaxy S26 FE relies on a versatile triple camera array on the rear. The 50MP main sensor captures sharp images in different lighting conditions, assisted by Nightography processing. The setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto sensor that provides 3x optical zoom.

Samsung also added several software tools to make content creation simpler:

My FanCam: Automatically tracks a chosen subject and keeps them centered while recording videos.

Automatically tracks a chosen subject and keeps them centered while recording videos. Super Steady with Horizontal Lock: Maintains level framing during rapid motion or outdoor activities.

Maintains level framing during rapid motion or outdoor activities. Natural Language Photo Assist: Enables photo edits and object revisions through simple text prompts.

Enables photo edits and object revisions through simple text prompts. One UI 9 AI Features: Includes an updated Now Brief for personalized cards, Now Nudge for smart typing suggestions, and multi-item Circle to Search.

Long-Term Software Support

Samsung provides seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven full years of security updates for the Galaxy S26 FE. Buyers also receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of cloud storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the global price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE?

A1. The Galaxy S26 FE starts at $699.99 for the base configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Q2. How long will the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE receive software updates?

A2. Samsung provides seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the device.

Q3. What processor powers the Galaxy S26 FE?

A3. The phone runs on the Exynos 2500 system-on-chip.

Q4. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Galaxy S26 FE?

A4. The device contains a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging, reaching up to 69 percent in about 30 minutes.

Q5. Which colors are available for the Galaxy S26 FE?

A5. The phone is available in three color options: Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio.