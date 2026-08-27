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Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Tracker

Google releases the Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep fitness tracker for 129.99 dollars with custom band design and game integration.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokemon Sleep Tracker

Google expanded its wearable lineup on Thursday by introducing the Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep, a screenless fitness tracker designed to gamify overnight rest. The new wearable pairs directly with the Pokémon Sleep mobile application through Google Health Connect, converting tracked sleep stages and duration into in-game rewards and progress. Priced at $129.99 (approximately Rs 10,800), the device is available for preorder through the Google Store and Target, with official shipments beginning September 15.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Google announced the Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep priced at $129.99.
  • Preorders are open now, and retail shipping starts on September 15.
  • The device features a lightweight screenless design in a Sleepy Blue shade with a sleeping Pikachu silk-print strap.
  • Sleep data syncs via Google Health to fuel Snorlax and build Drowsy Power in the Pokémon Sleep app.
  • Every purchase includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium and an in-game Pikachu Incense redemption code.

Google Launches Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Tracker

Design and Sleep Tracking Capabilities

The Special Edition hardware builds on the standard Fitbit Air tracker that debuted earlier this year. Google designed the pebble-style tracker without an active display screen, keeping the form factor lightweight and non-intrusive for users while they rest. The special edition version comes in a Sleepy Blue color scheme and includes a micro-adjustable fabric wristband adorned with a sleeping Pikachu print label.

Beneath the fabric exterior, onboard sensors measure light, deep, and REM sleep cycles alongside total sleep time. The metrics sync directly to the Google Health application, giving users access to sleep analysis and personalized habit guidance.

How Pokémon Sleep Integration Works

Players link their Google Health data to the Pokémon Sleep app on Android or iOS devices. Each morning, the app evaluates real-world rest metrics to assign a Sleep Score. That score multiplies the strength of the in-game Snorlax character to calculate total Drowsy Power.

Higher Drowsy Power values draw more Pokémon to the campsite area, letting players document different sleeping styles in their digital Sleep Style Dex. The device bundle also provides a digital serial code redeemable inside the Pokémon Sleep application for a Pikachu Incense item.

Pricing and Market Availability

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep costs $129.99, which is $30 higher than the base Fitbit Air model. The price includes a 90-day trial of Google Health Premium, unlocking AI-guided coaching tools and advanced metric trends. Initial retail availability focuses on the United States and Japan through the online Google Store and Target retail locations. Google has not yet confirmed a broader commercial release date for Indian retail stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep?

A1. The device retails for $129.99 in the US, which translates to roughly Rs 10,800.

Q2. When will the Pokémon Sleep Fitbit Air start shipping?

A2. Preorders are open now, and customer shipments begin on September 15.

Q3. Does the Fitbit Air have a display screen?

A3. No, the Fitbit Air uses a screenless, lightweight design intended for comfortable, distraction-free overnight wear.

Q4. Can standard Fitbit and Pixel Watch models connect to Pokémon Sleep?

A4. Yes, the Pokémon Sleep app syncs sleep data from any compatible Fitbit or Pixel Watch device via Google Health Connect.

Q5. What bonus digital items come with this special edition tracker?

A5. Buyers receive a three-month trial of Google Health Premium and a serial code for in-game Pikachu Incense.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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