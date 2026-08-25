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Ai+ Smartphone shows off Nova 2 Power 5G, opens Project Open Review 2.0

Ai+ Smartphone launches Nova 2 Power 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip and kicks off Project Open Review 2.0 for early hands-on testing.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Ai+ Smartphone shows off Nova 2 Power 5G, opens Project Open Review 2.0

Ai+ Smartphone has pulled the wraps off its Nova 2 Power 5G before launch. This one runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 and uses NxtQuantum OS, which is built in India by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The company is letting tech journalists, creators, and ethical hackers get their hands on the phone early through Project Open Review 2.0. Basically, you can expect real-world feedback before the phone hits stores.n.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Ai+ Smartphone announced the Nova 2 Power 5G under its Nova 2 lineup.
  • The device features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor.
  • It runs on NxtQuantum OS, a domestic mobile operating system built by parent company NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.
  • Colour options include Golden Blue Fusion and Blue Fusion dual gradient finishes.
  • Project Open Review 2.0 opens independent testing to journalists, reviewers, and ethical hackers prior to the commercial launch.

Ai+ Smartphone shows off Nova 2 Power 5G

Project Open Review 2.0 Details

The pre-release programme builds on the first phase of Project Open Review, which saw over 700 registrations. In this second phase, the company added ethical hackers to the review pool to scrutinize software security and device performance. Ai+ Smartphone CEO Madhav Sheth stated that participants receive unscripted access to test the hardware, software, and daily user experience without any mandate for positive reviews.

Hardware and Software Specifications

The Nova 2 Power 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset built on a 6nm architecture. The silicon targets sustained processing speeds while managing battery draw.

The phone runs on NxtQuantum OS, developed in India by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies to provide privacy-first software across mobile and connected AIoT hardware.

Design and Colourways

Ai+ Smartphone designed the back panel with dual gradient finishes:

  • Golden Blue Fusion: Blends muted gold into deep navy blue.
  • Blue Fusion: Shifts from ocean blue into sunset orange.

The brand has stated that complete hardware specifications, market availability, and retail pricing will follow closer to the official consumer launch date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What processor does the Nova 2 Power 5G use?

A1. The Nova 2 Power 5G runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor.

Q2. What operating system powers the Nova 2 Power?

A2. The smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, an Indian-developed sovereign mobile platform created by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Q3. What is Project Open Review 2.0?

A3. Project Open Review 2.0 is a pre-release testing initiative by Ai+ Smartphone that provides journalists, reviewers, content creators, and ethical hackers early, independent access to evaluate the device before it goes on sale.

Q4. What colour variants are available for the Nova 2 Power?

A4. The phone comes in two dual-tone gradient options: Golden Blue Fusion and Blue Fusion.

Q5. Who is the CEO of Ai+ Smartphone?

A5. Madhav Sheth is the CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and the founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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