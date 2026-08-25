boAt Teams Up with Blinkit and Arbaaz Khan for Quick Raksha Bandhan Gifting

boAt is teaming up with Blinkit and Arbaaz Khan for a new campaign film ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 28. If you’re the type who leaves shopping until the last minute, this one’s for you. The idea is simple: get tech gifts delivered to your door in minutes, not hours. Only in Indian cities for now, but that covers a lot of ground.

Key Takeaways

boAt and Blinkit collaborate on a Raksha Bandhan campaign starring actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.

The video takes a humorous look at Bollywood sibling stereotypes while promoting quick-delivery tech gifts.

Featured devices include the boAt Rockerz 480 headphones and the Chrome Iris smartwatch.

Deliveries will run via the Blinkit app alongside standard boAt retail networks.

Satirical Campaign Focuses on Sibling Gifting

Directed by Raihan Muhimtule and produced by Dryft with executive producer Deepika Goyal, the mock-documentary style advertisement features Arbaaz Khan playfully breaking down exaggerated Bollywood mannerisms, late-night posts, and rehearsed lines.

The concept was developed in-house at boAt to draw a clear line between dramatic gestures and practical gifting. The ad uses the tagline “Aadha Bhaiya or Achha Bhaiya,” urging brothers to choose useful tech accessories over theatrical behavior.

Spotlight on Wearables for Festive Delivery

The campaign highlights specific gadgets suited for Rakhi presents, including the boAt Rockerz 480 over-ear headphones and the Chrome Iris smartwatch.

With the quick-commerce model expanding beyond groceries into personal electronics, boAt aims to capture users who delay holiday shopping until the final hours. Buyers can place orders directly through the Blinkit smartphone app for rapid delivery or purchase items through standard boAt online channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which products are featured in the boAt and Blinkit Rakhi campaign?

A1. The campaign highlights the boAt Rockerz 480 headphones and the boAt Chrome Iris smartwatch, alongside the brand’s line of wireless earbuds and portable audio devices.

Q2. Who stars in the new boAt festive advertisement?

A2. Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan stars in the campaign film.

Q3. How fast can customers get boAt products through Blinkit for Rakhi?

A3. Blinkit delivers boAt devices to customer doorsteps in minutes within serviceable locations across India.

Q4. Who produced and directed the new festive film?

A4. The project was created in-house by boAt, produced by Dryft with Executive Producer Deepika Goyal, and directed by Raihan Muhimtule.