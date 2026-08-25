GIGABYTE Releases AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY Graphics Card Lineup With Hidden Power Design

GIGABYTE has launched its AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY graphics cards. There are four new models: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070. These are aimed at PC gamers and workstation users who want better cooling and a cleaner build. The big change? Hidden power connectors on the back, so your cables stay out of sight. If you like something different, there’s also an RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD edition with real wood-grain on the shroud. Not everyone’s taste, but it stands out.

Key Takeaways

GIGABYTE introduces four models: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 under the AORUS INFINITY family.

Hardware features the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST thermal system with double flow-through ventilation, Hawk fans, and a middle Overdrive Fan.

Patented Hawk fan blades boost air pressure by 53.6% and total air volume by 12.5%.

Power connectors sit on the back with a magnetic cover plate for STEALTH-style cable routing.

The lineup adds a special RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD edition built with wood-grain design accents.

Thermal management is front and center with the new AORUS INFINITY cards. GIGABYTE uses its WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system on every model. The design lets air pass through both sides of the backplate, so heat escapes faster. If you’ve ever had a GPU run hot during a long gaming session, you’ll get why this matters.

The cooling setup relies on GIGABYTE’s patented Hawk fans. These push air pressure up by 53.6% and increase air volume by 12.5% over regular fans. There’s also an Overdrive Fan in the center. It only kicks in when your GPU is under heavy load, so you get more cooling without extra noise. Smart move.

Cleaner Cable Layout and Aesthetic Changes

Cable clutter remains a common issue for desktop builders, particularly with high-draw modern graphics cards. GIGABYTE addresses this by moving the power connector entirely to the rear edge of the printed circuit board. This layout allows builder cables to route cleanly through the back tray of compatible PC cases. The connection point hides underneath a detachable magnetic cover plate to maintain a neat appearance.

For visual customization, each card carries signature RGB Halo rings along the fan housings. Users can synchronize these lights with other components inside their desktop system.

The brand also introduced the AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD. This special variant incorporates wood-grain finishes directly into the shroud, matching the look of the company’s wood-themed desktop motherboards for users who prefer natural design elements over standard industrial styling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which GPU models are available in the GIGABYTE AORUS INFINITY series?

A1. The lineup includes custom versions of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070.

Q2. How does the hidden power connector design work?

A2. The power connection sits on the rear side of the graphics card and stays covered by a magnetic plate, routing cables directly behind the PC chassis.

Q3. What makes the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system different?

A3. It combines dual-sided airflow pass-through openings, patented Hawk fan blades for increased air pressure, and an automated center Overdrive Fan.

Q4. What is the AORUS RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD model?

A4. It is a specialized edition of the RTX 5080 graphics card that features real wood-grain styling to match nature-inspired PC components and motherboards.