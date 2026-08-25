boltt Launches Ace 5G and Evo Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 9,999

Fire-Boltt, best known for smartwatches, is now trying its hand at smartphones in India. On August 25, 2026, it launched its first phones under the new boltt brand. There are two models: the boltt Ace 5G and the boltt Evo. Both are budget options. You get a big 6.79-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a hefty 6000mAh battery, Google Gemini AI features, and Android 16 with no bloatware. That last part is a relief.

Key Takeaways

Fire-Boltt enters the mobile phone market with two new models: boltt Ace 5G and boltt Evo.

The Ace 5G runs on a UNISOC T8200 chipset, while the Evo runs on a UNISOC T7250 processor.

Both phones feature a 6.79-inch 120Hz display, 6000mAh battery, and Android 16.

The devices integrate Google Gemini features like Circle to Search and Google Lens.

Prices start at Rs 10,999 for the Evo and Rs 13,999 for the Ace 5G, with initial Day 1 discounts starting from Rs 9,999.

Sales begin exclusively on Flipkart on Sept. 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Hardware and Performance Details

The boltt Ace 5G uses an octa-core UNISOC T8200 chip. On AnTuTu, it scores over 5,47,000. That should be enough for daily stuff, multitasking, and jumping between apps. You can get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also expandable memory and NFC for payments, which is handy.

The boltt Evo runs on a UNISOC T7250 chip. You get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It’s meant for basic use, web browsing, and streaming. Nothing fancy, but it should get the job done.

Both phones are just 7.95mm thick, even with that big 6000mAh battery inside. The Ace 5G supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. You actually get the 18W charger in the box, which is rare these days.

Display, Software, and Camera Capabilities

Up front, both models sport a 6.79-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The software runs on stock Android 16 without third-party bloatware apps. Users get built-in Google Gemini tools, including Circle to Search, Google Lens, and AI Night Mode for low-light photography.

For photos, the Ace 5G carries a 64MP primary sensor on the rear. The Evo features a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor. Both models include an 8MP front camera that uses Real Tone processing for accurate skin tones.

Price, Day 1 Offers, and Availability in India

The boltt Ace 5G price options are:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 13,999 (Day 1 price: Rs 12,999)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999 (Day 1 price: Rs 13,999)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999 (Day 1 price: Rs 14,999)

The boltt Evo price options are:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,999 (Day 1 price: Rs 9,999)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999 (Day 1 price: Rs 10,999)

Both phones will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting Sept. 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the boltt Ace 5G and boltt Evo in India?

A1. The regular price starts at Rs 13,999 for the Ace 5G and Rs 10,999 for the Evo. Day 1 introductory pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Q2. What are the processor details for both smartphones?

A2. The boltt Ace 5G uses a UNISOC T8200 octa-core processor, while the boltt Evo uses a UNISOC T7250 processor.

Q3. What is the battery capacity of the new boltt phones?

A3. Both phones carry a 6000mAh battery. The Ace 5G includes an 18W fast charger in the box.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase these boltt smartphones?

A4. Both smartphones will sell exclusively on Flipkart starting Sept. 1, 2026, from 12:00 PM IST.