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Poco Schedules Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra Global Debut for September 1

Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra launch globally on September 1 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips and Bose tuned audio. Read expected specs.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Poco Schedules Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra Global Debut

Smartphone brand Poco has officially confirmed the global launch date for its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Poco F9 series, on September 1, 2026. The company announced that the virtual event will introduce two models: the Poco F9 Pro and the higher-tier Poco F9 Ultra. The livestream event begins at 5:30 PM IST (8:00 PM GMT+8) across Poco’s official social and video channels, where the brand will reveal regional pricing and availability details.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra launch globally on September 1, 2026.
  • Both phones are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon.
  • Hardware features include 185Hz refresh rate OLED screens and Bose-tuned audio systems.
  • The Ultra variant brings an 8,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
  • Poco F9 Pro carries a 6,330mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Poco Schedules Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9

Display and Build Quality

The Poco F9 Pro features a 6.59-inch QHD+ OLED display, while the Poco F9 Ultra gets a taller 6.9-inch AMOLED panel. Both panels offer a fast 185Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and peak brightness reaching up to 4,500 nits.

Poco has introduced distinct rear panel finishes for both handsets. The Poco F9 Pro arrives in an Aurora Green shade that features a luminous back panel, absorbing light to glow in dim settings. The Poco F9 Ultra comes in a Dark Cherry option with a textured glass fiber finish. Both devices include aluminum frames, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Performance and Battery Capacity

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors power both devices. Buyers will get options with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The devices run Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 16 out of the box.

Battery capacity stands out on both models. The Poco F9 Pro houses a 6,330mAh battery supporting 100W fast wired charging. The Poco F9 Ultra features a larger 8,050mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

Camera Setup and Bose Audio

The camera islands on both phones house a dedicated dual speaker system tuned by audio brand Bose.

For photography, the Poco F9 Pro packs a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Poco F9 Ultra steps up to a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Both phones include a 32MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Poco F9 series launch in India?

A1. The global launch takes place on September 1, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST. Poco will share country-specific availability dates for the Indian market during the stream.

Q2. What processor is used in the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra?

A2. Both smartphones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Q3. Does the Poco F9 series support wireless charging?

A3. The Poco F9 Ultra supports 50W fast wireless charging, while the Poco F9 Pro relies exclusively on 100W wired charging.

Q4. What is special about the audio on the Poco F9 series?

A4. Both smartphones integrate custom sound setups tuned in partnership with audio maker Bose.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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