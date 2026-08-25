ASUS Launches 2026 TUF Gaming Laptop Series in India With Local Manufacturing Focus

ASUS has launched its 2026 TUF Gaming laptops in India as of August 25. The lineup includes the new TUF Gaming 16 and a locally assembled TUF Gaming A15. ASUS is aiming these machines at students, creators, and gamers in India who want a laptop that can handle both schoolwork and demanding games. All models meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards. You can upgrade memory and storage yourself on any of them, which is handy if you want to keep your laptop for a few years.

Key Takeaways

ASUS launched five laptop models in India, including the new TUF Gaming 16 and a Made in India TUF Gaming A15.

Hardware configurations offer up to Intel Core i7-14650HX or AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs.

Starting retail prices range from Rs 1,15,990 for the TUF Gaming A15 refresh to Rs 1,99,990 for the TUF Gaming A16.

Buyers can purchase the laptops through online platforms and physical retail channels with No-Cost EMI options starting at Rs 7,733.

TUF Gaming 16 Specifications and Design

The TUF Gaming 16 (model FX610) features a 16-inch display with a 180-degree hinge that lays flat for group discussions and collaborative work. Under the hood, the machine runs on up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 laptop graphics card. Internal capacity supports up to 64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD.

ASUS added a smudge-resistant coating to the chassis lid and keyboard area to minimize fingerprint marks during daily handling. The dual-fan thermal cooling setup exhausts heat through rear vents while keeping noise levels near 40dB under load. Rear ports include HDMI 2.1, wired LAN, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C with Power Delivery support.

Made in India Model and Lineup Refresh

The Made in India TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) brings local assembly to the brand’s budget gaming segment. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 170 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, dual USB Type-C ports, and HDMI 2.1. Users can expand memory up to 32GB RAM and storage up to a 2TB SSD.

The higher-tier TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) includes an AMD Ryzen 7 260 chip, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and support for up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage. The TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) incorporates an Intel Core 5 210H processor, while the standard refreshed TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) operates on an AMD Ryzen 7 155 processor with RTX 3050 graphics.

Indian Pricing and Retail Availability

Retail sales are live across Amazon, Flipkart, the ASUS Eshop, and offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and ASUS Exclusive Stores.

TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG): Rs 1,15,990

TUF Gaming A15 Made in India (FA506NCQ): Rs 1,24,990

TUF Gaming F16 (FX607): Rs 1,35,990

TUF Gaming 16 (FX610): Rs 1,79,990

TUF Gaming A16 (FA608): Rs 1,99,990

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the 2026 ASUS TUF Gaming laptop series in India?

A1. The lineup starts at Rs 1,15,990 for the TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG) refresh model.

Q2. Which processor and graphics card power the ASUS TUF Gaming 16?

A2. The TUF Gaming 16 (FX610) runs on up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

Q3. What hardware comes inside the Made in India ASUS TUF Gaming A15?

A3. The Made in India TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCQ) features an AMD Ryzen 7 170 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and support for up to 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase the new ASUS TUF Gaming 2026 laptops?

A4. The laptops are available through the ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.