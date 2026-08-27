Haier Launches Mini LED M70 Series Smart TVs in India Starting at Rs 39,190

Haier has launched its new Mini LED M70 Series TVs in India. There are five sizes: 43, 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches. Prices start at Rs 39,190. Every model runs Google TV, comes with Google Gemini AI voice control, and has built-in subwoofers. You also get gaming features out of the box. The TVs are already on sale at major electronics stores in India. Haier is offering a 3-year warranty, which is longer than most brands give.

Key Takeaways

Display sizes range from 43 inches to 85 inches with starting retail pricing of Rs 39,190.

Includes 50W 2.1-channel sound setup with an internal subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and Total Sonics audio tuning.

Powered by Google TV OS with Google Gemini AI assistant and hands-free voice controls.

Packed with gaming-focused features like 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG), ALLM, VRR, and an on-screen Gaming Bar.

Hardware includes 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The M70 Series uses Mini LED panels with Micro Dimming. That means the TV can control different backlight zones at once, so you get deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The screen covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color space. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Haier adds its own AI Picture Quality engine, which tweaks things like HDR, color, and motion in real time. I haven’t tested it myself, but on paper, that’s a lot of tech packed in.

Sound is handled by a 50W 2.1-channel system with a built-in subwoofer. The subwoofer takes care of the bass, so voices stay clear. You get Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics audio tuning. You can even use the TV as a Bluetooth speaker when the screen is off. Handy if you just want music.

Smart Platform and Gaming Features

The television runs on the Google TV operating system, offering access to major streaming apps and personalized recommendations. Users can control the device without a physical remote using built-in far-field microphones, powered by Google Gemini voice intelligence. For screen sharing, the built-in HaiCast protocol allows direct wireless casting from mobile phones.

For console and PC gamers, the TV provides 120Hz refresh rates using Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology alongside Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). A built-in Gaming Bar interface allows quick tweaks to shadow levels and lets players turn on crosshair overlays during active gameplay.

Pricing and Model Variants

Haier India offers the M70 Series in five screen size configurations:

43-inch: Rs 39,190

55-inch: Rs 56,590

65-inch: Rs 74,990

75-inch: Rs 1,02,990

85-inch: Rs 1,69,990

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What operating system runs on the Haier M70 Mini LED TV?

A1. The television runs on Google TV OS and includes built-in Google Gemini voice support along with direct access to streaming applications.

Q2. What is the sound output of the Haier M70 series?

A2. The lineup features a 50W 2.1-channel speaker configuration with an integrated subwoofer, tuned with Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics audio technology.

Q3. What is the starting price and warranty of the Haier M70 in India?

A3. The 43-inch base variant starts at Rs 39,190, and all screen sizes come with a 3-year warranty from Haier India.