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Samsung TV Plus Expands Free Streaming Catalog to 200 Channels in India

Samsung TV Plus India hits 200 channels after partnering with NH Studioz to launch Aashirwad TV and Thalaivar Hits for smart TV users.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Samsung TV Plus Expands Free Streaming Catalog to 200 Channels in India

Samsung TV Plus expands its free ad-supported streaming catalog in India to 200 channels following a partnership with content house NH Studioz. The platform added two new linear streaming channels, Aashirwad TV and Thalaivar Hits, to offer classic Indian cinema and mythological television shows directly to connected television users without requiring paid subscriptions or additional hardware. The service comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs and provides direct access to live programming over an active internet connection.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung TV Plus reaches a total of 200 free streaming channels across India.
  • The platform partnered with NH Studioz to introduce Aashirwad TV and Thalaivar Hits.
  • Aashirwad TV features classic mythological serials such as Ramayana, Shree Ganesha, and Om Namah Shivaay.
  • Thalaivar Hits focuses on Tamil cinema starring actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
  • The platform operates as a free, ad-supported streaming television service on Samsung smart devices.

Expansion Details and Content Lineup

The partnership targets regional language viewers and family audiences across India. Aashirwad TV focuses on devotional programming and classic Hindi mythological shows, broadcasting series such as Ramayana, Shree Ganesha, and Om Namah Shivaay.

Thalaivar Hits offers a curated library of Tamil feature films headlined by superstar Rajinikanth along with actor Kamal Haasan. The channel’s schedule includes classic movies such as Kai Kodukkum and Thambikku Entha Ooru.

Samsung TV Plus operates globally with over 100 million monthly active users, distributing news, sports, entertainment, and movie channels at zero subscription cost. The platform grew its Indian channel count from an initial base of 50 channels up to the current 200. The service recently won the Connected TV Platform of the Year award at the BCS Ratna Awards.

Growth of Free Streaming in India

Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV, commonly called FAST, provides scheduled live streaming without monthly subscription fees. Viewers only need a compatible smart television and an internet connection to watch these feeds. NH Studioz plans to supply more genre-specific and regional film catalogs to the connected television space through this distribution model.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Samsung TV Plus?

A1. Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported streaming service built into Samsung Smart TVs that offers live linear television channels and on-demand content without a subscription.

Q2. How many channels are available on Samsung TV Plus in India?

A2. The platform currently offers 200 streaming channels in India across news, sports, entertainment, movies, and regional content.

Q3. What shows air on the new Aashirwad TV channel?

A3. Aashirwad TV airs popular Hindi mythological serials including Ramayana, Shree Ganesha, and Om Namah Shivaay.

Q4. What type of content does Thalaivar Hits broadcast?

A4. Thalaivar Hits is a Tamil movie channel dedicated to classic feature films starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, including titles like Kai Kodukkum and Thambikku Entha Ooru.

Q5. Do viewers need to pay any subscription fee to access these channels?

A5. No, all 200 channels on Samsung TV Plus are completely free to watch on supported Samsung Smart TVs.

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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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