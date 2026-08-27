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Hiffin Opens New Experience Centre Royale Stores at Fort in Mumbai for Content Creators

Hiffin opens Royale Stores experience centre at Fort, Mumbai, offering hands-on trials of tripods, lights, and creator gear for filmmakers and photographers.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Hiffin Opens New Experience Centre Royale Stores at Fort in Mumbai for Content Creators

Photography and videography gear brand Hiffin opens its newest experience centre named Royale Stores at Fort, Mumbai, to provide hands-on product trials for digital content creators, photographers, and filmmakers. The facility allows creators to test studio lighting setups, tripods, and camera stabilization tools in person before buying them.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Hiffin opens its second Indian experience centre, Royale Stores, located at Bora Bazar Street, Fort, Mumbai.
  • The facility lets photographers, videographers, and social media creators test gear such as lighting kits, tripods, and gimbals directly.
  • The venue serves as a hub for live product demonstrations, creator community interactions, and setup guidance.
  • This launch follows Hiffin’s first offline experience centre setup at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

Hiffin Opens New Experience Centre Royale Stores at Fort in Mumbai

The new offline centre stands at Ground Floor, 11/13 Gokul Kalyan, M. K. Amin Lande, Bora Bazar Street, Fort, Mumbai. This location places the brand in South Mumbai’s traditional commercial hub for camera hardware and electronics retail. The launch event brought together local video creators, photographers, and social media influencers to test production rigs and shooting accessories. Visitors who attended the launch event on August 22 received special product discounts and promotional giveaways on direct purchases and orders.

Hands-on Creator Setup and Gear Range

The Fort centre displays Hiffin’s complete portfolio of creative equipment. Visitors can directly operate LED studio lights, portable vlogging lights, heavy-duty tripods, compact travel tripods, and motorized gimbals. The setup lets buyers assess payload support, mount types, build materials, and lighting output under real shooting conditions.

Vineet Sehgal, Chief Executive Officer at Hiffin, stated that Mumbai has an active base of visual artists and digital storytellers who benefit from testing gear practically. Sehgal explained that while online shopping helps creators discover products, physical interaction with camera accessories helps users understand operational features and make better purchasing decisions.

Retail Strategy and Community Focus

The company intends to run regular demonstration sessions and technical workshops at the Mumbai centre. These sessions will help beginners learn three-point lighting setups, camera balancing techniques, and mobile filmmaking workflows.

This store marks Hiffin’s second direct experience hub in India after its initial launch at Future Forward in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The company continues to sell products through e-commerce channels and multi-brand camera retail stores across Indian cities. The offline experience centres serve as practical touchpoints where creators get technical guidance before buying gear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where is the new Hiffin Royale Stores experience centre located in Mumbai?

A1. The centre is located on the Ground Floor, 11/13 Gokul Kalyan, M. K. Amin Lande, Bora Bazar Street, Fort, Mumbai.

Q2. What products can creators test at the Hiffin Mumbai store?

A2. Creators can test photography and videography gear, including studio lighting equipment, tripods, gimbals, and shooting accessories.

Q3. Where is Hiffin’s other experience centre located in India?

A3. Hiffin operates another experience centre at Future Forward in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

Q4. Who is the Chief Executive Officer of Hiffin?

A4. Vineet Sehgal serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Hiffin.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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