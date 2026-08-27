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iQOO Launches Z11 Series Smartphones in India with Big Batteries and MediaTek Processors

iQOO launches Z11 and Z11x in India with MediaTek Dimensity processors, 7000mAh plus batteries, 50MP Sony cameras, and IP68 water protection.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
iQOO Launches Z11 Series Smartphones in India with Big Batteries and MediaTek Processors

Smartphone brand iQOO has expanded its portfolio in India ahead of Raksha Bandhan by introducing two new performance-focused devices, the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x. Both handsets focus on large battery capacities, high-refresh-rate displays, MediaTek Dimensity processors, and rugged IP68 build standards to attract everyday buyers, students, and mobile gamers looking for high-end hardware at competitive price tiers.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • iQOO Z11 features India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip alongside a 7050mAh battery and 44W fast charging.
  • iQOO Z11x runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor with an AnTuTu score exceeding 1 million and a 7200mAh battery.
  • Both phones include 50MP Sony primary cameras and full ingress protection against dust and high-pressure water.
  • The devices run updated software with native productivity tools, including Circle to Search 2.0 and AI Captions.

iQOO Launches Z11 Series Smartphones in India

iQOO Z11 Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z11 brings India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor to the market, paired with a 3800 mm² vapor chamber cooling system to manage heat during long gaming sessions. On the front, it carries a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits high brightness mode (HBM).

For imaging, the phone has a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP front shooter. Power comes from a 7050mAh battery supported by 44W FlashCharge. Durability features include military-grade certification alongside IP68 and IP69 water and dust ingress ratings. The device comes in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue finishes and includes AI tools like AI Captions, AI Creation, and Circle to Search 2.0.

iQOO Z11x Specifications and Features

Targeting mainstream budget users, the iQOO Z11x runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, producing an AnTuTu benchmark score over 1 million. It houses a 7200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, designed to maintain battery health for up to six years.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony AI-powered primary sensor capable of recording 4K video across both front and rear cameras. The phone runs on OriginOS 6, with the brand promising two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches. It includes IP68 and IP69+ water resistance along with military-grade drop resistance. Buyers can pick between Prismatic Green and Titan Black shades.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What processors power the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x?

A1. The iQOO Z11 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip, while the iQOO Z11x runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor.

Q2. What are the battery capacities of these two devices?

A2. The iQOO Z11 comes with a 7050mAh battery, and the iQOO Z11x packs a larger 7200mAh battery. Both support 44W fast charging.

Q3. Are the iQOO Z11 series phones water resistant?

A3. Yes, both devices offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and high-pressure water.

Q4. What is the software update plan for the iQOO Z11x?

A4. The iQOO Z11x runs OriginOS 6 and will receive two years of major operating system updates and four years of security patches.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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