Tech Brands Release Gadget Gift Choices for Rakhi Shoppers Across India

Electronics brands across the Indian market have rolled out a selection of consumer hardware devices aimed at siblings shopping for Rakhi presents this August. The product choices cover everyday home appliances, portable sound systems, and personal health trackers from global manufacturers including LG Electronics, Dyson, Sony, and Samsung. Buyers looking for useful items rather than traditional sweets or apparel can pick from different budget categories starting below Rs 10,000 up to premium home units.

Key Takeaways

Brands showcase consumer devices across personal audio, home improvement, and fitness categories for Rakhi gifting.

Hardware choices start at Rs 9,999 for portable speakers and go up to Rs 29,900 for air filtration hardware.

Top manufacturers in the lineup include LG, Dyson, Sony, and Samsung.

Featured devices include built-in health sensors, mobile application pairing, and space-saving designs.

Portable Sound Systems and Personal Audio

Personal listening products continue to draw steady interest from festive buyers across cities. LG offers the XBOOM Bounce by will.i.am speaker at a retail price of Rs 9,999. The portable unit includes dual dome tweeters paired with dual passive radiators for balanced output. It features AI Sound processing, Space Calibration that modifies sound output based on room dimensions, built-in AI Lighting, and a Military Standard tested exterior build for everyday handling.

For individual music streaming, remote work calls, and daily travel, Sony headphones are available for Rs 17,990. The headphones give users private sound isolation during daily train commutes, office hours, or home relaxation sessions without disturbing other members of the household.

Smart Cooking and Indoor Air Cleaning

Home utility hardware represents another major option for practical festive gifting. Dyson markets the HushJet Purifier Compact at Rs 29,900. Built with a compact cylindrical body, the machine removes common indoor air pollutants to improve air circulation inside bedrooms and small apartment spaces.

For home cooking, LG sells its 32L Convertible Microwave Oven at Rs 28,990. The kitchen unit provides 60 Air Fry cooking programs, 431 Auto Cook recipe settings, a Charcoal Lighting Heater, and a 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie for roasting foods evenly. Cooks can link the oven to the LG ThinQ mobile app over Wi-Fi networks and access 40 Scan to Cook recipe guides directly from their smartphones.

Wrist Wearables and Health Tracking

For siblings focused on physical exercise and daily health routines, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch7 smartwatch at Rs 15,899. The wearable runs on a 3nm manufacturing process chip and uses Dual GPS frequency bands to track outdoor runs and walks accurately. The device packs multiple health monitoring sensors to record heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), blood pressure readings, and ECG tests. Samsung builds the watch chassis with Armour Aluminum, Sapphire Glass front protection, 5ATM water resistance, and an IP68 dust-and-water protection rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the LG XBOOM Bounce speaker?

A1. The LG XBOOM Bounce by will.i.am retails in India at Rs 9,999.

Q2. Which health tracking features does the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 include?

A2. The Galaxy Watch7 includes sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), blood pressure, and ECG measurements.

Q3. What cooking features are built into the LG 32L Convertible Microwave Oven?

A3. The microwave oven features 60 Air Fry recipes, 431 Auto Cook settings, a 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie, a Charcoal Lighting Heater, and LG ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity.

Q4. How much does the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact cost in India?

A4. The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is priced at Rs 29,900.