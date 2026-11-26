London consumer tech brand Nothing shared a closer look at the Nothing Ear (note) wireless earbuds in a short teaser video ahead of its official launch on December 8, 2026. The new device pairs transparent earbuds with a square metallic charging case that doubles as a voice and meeting recorder. Nothing pitches the Ear (note) as an AI notetaker with its strongest in-ear audio to date, though pricing, full specs, and India availability remain unannounced.

Key Takeaways

Launch date: Nothing sets the official unveil of the Ear (note) for December 8, 2026.

Hardware design: The teaser shows transparent earbuds with clear stems and a square metallic case featuring Talk and Record buttons.

Pending details: Nothing has not confirmed India pricing, sale dates, battery life, or subscription costs for transcription features.

Design and Hardware Details

Nothing, founded by chief executive Carl Pei and known for see-through consumer electronics, posted a 25-second video showing the Ear (note) from multiple angles. The clip opens the square metallic charging case to reveal transparent earbuds with clear stems bearing the Ear (note) name, alongside an exploded view of the internal driver assembly. Nothing states that the earbuds support Hi-Res Audio and deliver its best in-ear sound so far.

Two transparent windows on the case lid frame the earbuds using shapes inspired by topographic map contours. Physical Talk and Record buttons sit on the case with Walkman-style tactile feedback, red and green status lights, a red dot on the Record control, and a USB Type-C port plus openings for microphones on the back.

Recording Features and AI plans

The Ear (note) builds on voice features seen on earlier models such as the Ear (3) and Ear (3a), bringing call capture and room recording into one setup. Reporting by Bloomberg indicates the earbuds can record phone calls while microphones in the case capture in-person talks and meetings, with a companion app handling transcripts, summaries, and links to AI agents. Pei describes the direction as building a hardware context layer for AI agents rather than making a standalone screen gadget.

Compete rivals in note-taking and AI audio hardware include dedicated recorders such as Plaud devices and AI wearables, making everyday earbuds with built-in capture a notable test for Nothing. Indian buyers will want to check local launch timing, call recording rules, and whether cloud summaries require a paid plan when Nothing holds its December 8 event.

FAQ

Q1: When does the Nothing Ear (note) launch?

A1: Nothing schedules the official launch of the Ear (note) for December 8, 2026.

Q2: What features does the Nothing Ear (note) case offer?

A2: The teaser shows a metallic case with Talk and Record buttons, indicator lights, a USB Type-C port, and rear openings for microphones.

Q3: Has Nothing announced the price or India release for the Ear (note)?

A3: No, Nothing has not shared pricing, battery numbers, or India launch details ahead of the December 8 reveal.