I spent two full weeks testing the Ai+ NovaTab 5G as my primary daily tablet for document editing, media consumption, casual gaming, and video calls. Finding a capable mid-range tablet in India that combines cellular connectivity, a large screen, and decent processing power under ₹25,000 can be challenging. Many budget tablets compromise on processor capabilities or leave out mobile network connectivity altogether. Ai+ addresses this segment with a clear focus on versatile connectivity and screen real estate. Priced at ₹21,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in Dark Blue, this tablet aims to serve students, remote professionals, and content viewers looking for a multi-purpose Android device.

Key Takeaways

Generous 11.97-inch WUXGA+ display provides ample workspace for multitasking and reading.

Full 5G dual SIM support allows voice calling, text messaging, and fast mobile data on the move.

Unisoc T760 octa-core processor handles daily productivity apps and casual gaming without severe lag.

Quad-sensor suite including a G-sensor, P/L-sensor, Hall-sensor, and Gyroscope enables reliable orientation and docking responses.

8000 mAh battery delivers a solid day of continuous multimedia and web browsing.

Inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, protective case, and bundled 18W power adapter adds real out-of-the-box value.

Design and Ergonomics

The Ai+ NovaTab 5G makes a positive impression right out of the box with its Dark Blue color finish. The back panel presents a clean aesthetic that hides minor finger smudges well. Despite housing an 11.97-inch screen, the tablet maintains a thin depth profile of just 7.5 mm. The total width stands at 282.1 mm with a height of 178 mm.

Holding the tablet during two-hour reading sessions revealed good weight distribution across the frame. While holding any 12-inch tablet single-handed gets tiring quickly, using the included protective case as a kickstand makes desktop viewing comfortable. The side rails house the power button, volume controls, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Including a wired headphone port is a welcome detail for users who prefer latency-free audio without relying on Bluetooth adapters.

The physical tray accepts dual Nano SIM cards or a combination of one Nano SIM and a microSD card for expanding storage. The inclusion of a Hall sensor allows the tablet screen to wake up or go to sleep automatically when opening or closing compatible smart folio covers.

Display and Visual Performance

The front of the Ai+ NovaTab 5G features a large 11.97-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The 5:3 aspect ratio strikes a functional middle ground, providing widescreen space for 16:9 video content while keeping enough vertical height for reading PDF files and spreadsheet rows.

Text renders sharp across the panel, making eBook reading and document editing pleasant. Screen brightness levels are adequate for indoor home, classroom, and office environments. Color reproduction is punchy enough for streaming YouTube videos and TV shows. While viewing angles are wide, direct outdoor sunlight causes noticeable screen reflection.

During my video playback tests across supported formats like H.264, H.265, and MPEG4, the display handled high-resolution streams smoothly without frame drops. The touch response across the 30.4 cm surface remained accurate when typing on the virtual keyboard or navigating multi-window apps.

Performance, Hardware, and Gaming

Under the hood, the Ai+ NovaTab 5G runs on the Unisoc T760 octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2 GHz. Graphics duties are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC4 GPU running at 650 MHz. My test unit came equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In daily operation, the T760 processor delivers stable execution. Opening web browsers with ten active tabs, running document editors, and streaming music in the background caused no sluggishness. The 8 GB RAM allocation keeps standard applications loaded in memory, allowing you to switch between work apps without frequent reloads.

For gaming, the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU handles popular casual and mid-tier titles like Asphalt 9 and Subway Surfers with consistent frame rates. Running heavier titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) requires setting graphics to medium levels to maintain smooth gameplay. Heat management is effective; the back panel felt lukewarm after a 40-minute gaming stint, but never uncomfortably hot.

Software and User Interface

The tablet ships with Android 16 out of the box, providing an up-to-date software environment right from day one. Having modern software ensures access to current security features, updated app permission controls, and refined split-screen multitasking capabilities.

The software layout on the NovaTab stays close to stock Android. The interface avoids heavy custom skins, keeping navigation clean and responsive. Split-screen mode allows you to run two apps side-by-side easily, such as taking notes on one half of the display while watching a lecture or reading an article on the other half. App compatibility across the Google Play Store remained flawless throughout the review period.

Connectivity, 5G Network, and Voice Calling

Unlike many Wi-Fi-only tablets in this price category, the Ai+ NovaTab 5G provides comprehensive cellular capabilities. Inserting a 5G SIM card enabled fast data downloads and uninterrupted web browsing while traveling outside home Wi-Fi range.

The tablet supports full cellular voice calls, video calls, and HD video calling. Receiver audio during voice calls comes through clearly via the built-in speakers or a connected headset.

Navigation support is thorough, featuring a quad-satellite GNSS array including GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. Location lock took under ten seconds during outdoor navigation tests, making the tablet a reliable mapping device for road trips.

Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac) connected reliably to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz router bands. Bluetooth pairing with wireless earbuds, keyboards, and mice worked without dropouts during my testing.

Camera Performance

Tablet camera systems are primarily designed for video conferencing and quick document scanning rather than fine photography. The Ai+ NovaTab 5G fits right into this expectation.

Rear Camera

The 13 MP primary rear camera captures clear photos under good daylight lighting. It works well for capturing notes off a whiteboard, scanning physical paper documents into PDF files, or snapping quick reference photos. Color accuracy is decent, though photos taken indoors under low light exhibit digital noise and reduced detail.

Front Camera

The 8 MP secondary front camera is positioned along the frame bezel for landscape video calls. During Google Meet and Zoom call tests, the camera delivered natural skin tones and clear video output under indoor room lighting. The dual microphone setup picks up voice clearly while suppressing minor room echoes.

Battery Life and Charging

Powering the Ai+ NovaTab 5G is an 8000 mAh battery. Given the large 11.97-inch display, battery optimization plays an important role in daily usability.

During my real-world battery drain test, which included two hours of HD video streaming over Wi-Fi, an hour of web browsing over 5G data, an hour of document editing, and 30 minutes of casual gaming, the tablet easily lasted a full day with around 25% battery remaining by nighttime. Continuous offline video playback at 50% brightness yielded approximately 9.5 hours of battery life.

Charging the 8000 mAh cell relies on the included 18W power adapter and USB Type-C cable. Refilling the battery from 0 to 100% takes roughly 3 hours and 15 minutes. While 18W charging is modest for an 8000 mAh battery capacity, plugging the tablet in overnight keeps it ready for a full day of activity.

Verdict

The Ai+ NovaTab 5G in Dark Blue offers a well-balanced option for Indian buyers seeking a big-screen Android tablet with full cellular independence. At ₹21,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration, it delivers high practical value by combining a detailed 11.97-inch display, 5G dual SIM connectivity, clean Android 16 software, and an 8000 mAh battery.

While faster charging speeds would have been welcome for such a large battery, the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack, full GPS navigation, and a bundled protective case makes this tablet a strong contender. If you need a reliable media and productivity tablet that keeps you connected anywhere without depending on Wi-Fi hotspots, the Ai+ NovaTab 5G deserves serious consideration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Can I make phone calls using the Ai+ NovaTab 5G?

A1: Yes, the Ai+ NovaTab 5G features dual SIM support and full cellular voice call, video call, and HD video calling capabilities across 5G and GSM networks.

Q2: Does the Ai+ NovaTab 5G come with a charger and protective case in the box?

A2: Yes, the sales package includes an 18W power adapter, USB Type-C charging cable, SIM ejector pin, protective case, quick start guide, and warranty card.

Q3: Does the tablet support expandable storage via a microSD card?

A3: Yes, the tablet features a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the 128 GB internal storage.

Q4: Does the Ai+ NovaTab 5G have a headphone jack?

A4: Yes, the tablet includes a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack for connecting wired audio headphones.

Q5: What operating system does the Ai+ NovaTab 5G run?

A5: The Ai+ NovaTab 5G runs Android 16 out of the box, providing a clean user interface and modern security features.