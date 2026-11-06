COLORFUL Launches MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India with Cat Themed Design

COLORFUL, a hardware manufacturer known for graphics cards and motherboards, introduced the MEOW-G Gaming PC Set to the Indian market on Nov. 4, 2026, setting the retail price at Rs 190,000 including all taxes. The product targets gaming enthusiasts and desktop builders who want a custom aesthetic without assembling an entire rig from scratch. The chassis features an orange and white exterior based on Bobi, the brand’s orange tabby mascot, pairing themed graphics with a 270-degree panoramic glass layout that displays internal hardware clearly. Alongside this product arrival, the hardware company appointed Dinesh Kumar as its new Country Head for Colorful India.

Key Takeaways

Official retail price stands at Rs 190,000, inclusive of all local taxes.

StudBudPC serves as the exclusive retail seller for the desktop set in India.

The cabinet includes a 270-degree panoramic glass viewing area and supports Micro-ATX motherboards.

Cooling options span across fan positions on the top, rear, side, and bottom panels.

The chassis measures 425 x 216 x 449 mm and features five PCIe expansion slots.

Design and Chassis Layout

The MEOW-G cabinet relies on a dual-tone white-and-orange paint job, using feline paw prints and themed patterns across its panels. A key hardware aspect of the chassis is its 270-degree wraparound view, which removes the traditional front corner pillar to give builders an unobstructed look at interior parts. This design appeals directly to users who place their desktop on top of their workstation desks rather than on the floor.

Inside, the case supports Micro-ATX form factor motherboards. This motherboard standard measures up to 244 x 244 mm, striking a balance between compact dimensions and expansion capability. The chassis body measures 425 mm in length, 216 mm in width, and 449 mm in height. Inside the rear frame, it offers five PCIe expansion slots, giving users space to mount multi-slot dedicated graphics cards alongside extra sound or capture cards.

Cooling and Connectivity

Thermal performance depends on airflow pathways, and this cabinet provides fan mounting spots across four distinct areas: the top panel, the rear exhaust port, the side tray, and the bottom floor. Pulling fresh air from the bottom directly feeds the graphics card cooler, while top and rear mounts push heated air out of the system.

For daily connectivity, the front input-output cluster carries one USB 3.0 Type-A port for fast external hard drive transfers, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports for everyday mouse or keyboard links, and standard HD audio jacks for headsets and microphones.

Retail Details in India

Colorful Group, founded more than two decades ago, builds computer components including solid-state drives, system memory, and desktop motherboards. To sell the MEOW-G Gaming PC Set locally, the company partnered with StudBudPC as the sole authorized distributor in India. The complete desktop package comes backed by standard warranty coverage and customer service support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the COLORFUL MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India?

A1. The desktop set costs Rs 190,000, which includes all applicable taxes.

Q2. Where can buyers purchase the MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India?

A2. StudBudPC is the exclusive official seller for this computer set within the country.

Q3. What motherboard sizes fit into the MEOW-G chassis?

A3. The chassis is built to house Micro-ATX motherboards.

Q4. What ports are available on the front panel?

A4. The front panel features one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio jacks.