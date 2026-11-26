iQOO, a performance-focused smartphone sub-brand owned by Chinese electronics maker vivo, has officially shown the rear design and color choices for the upcoming iQOO 16s ahead of its December 8, 2026 launch in Malaysia. While the company has not published the full hardware spec sheet yet, promotional images confirm a flat back panel, a metal frame, and a raised rear camera module with 100x digital zoom support. The smartphone will debut alongside the flagship iQOO 16, and pre-bookings are open in Malaysia for RM 1 on vivo’s official local store.

Key Takeaways

Launch date and booking: iQOO will unveil the iQOO 16s and iQOO 16 in Malaysia on December 8, 2026, with pre-orders live at a RM 1 deposit.

Design and colors: The phone comes in Vector Grey and Shadow Black, featuring a metal frame, a flat back, and a three-camera island with 100x digital zoom text.

India market status: Model number I2606 has cleared India’s BIS certification, where regulatory records link the device to the iQOO 16R name, though an Indian launch date remains unconfirmed.

Design Details and Hardware Expectations

Official renders show the iQOO 16s with flat side rails and a metallic finish. The power button and volume rocker sit on the right edge. On the back, a rounded-square camera module houses two main lenses side by side, a smaller third lens below, and a circular LED flash. Text near the flash confirms 100x digital zoom. The Shadow Black option uses a plain matte finish, whereas Vector Grey adds geometric diamond-like patterns that reflect light. iQOO has not shown the front panel yet, though the display is expected to carry a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Certifications and benchmark listings provide early clues about internal hardware. A Geekbench listing for model code I2606 points to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and Android 17. Separate regulatory filings and regional reports suggest a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7,650mAh battery.

Regional Naming and India Outlook

Regulatory records in Malaysia’s SIRIM database list model I2606 as the iQOO 16s, while the same hardware appears under the iQOO 16R moniker in other databases. For buyers in India, the I2606 model number has already passed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. iQOO has started teasing the flagship iQOO 16 on Amazon India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip and OriginOS 7, yet the brand has not confirmed whether the iQOO 16s will arrive in India as the iQOO 16R or when sales will begin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the iQOO 16s launching?

A1: iQOO will officially launch the iQOO 16s in Malaysia on December 8, 2026, alongside the flagship iQOO 16.

Q2: What color options are available for the iQOO 16s?

A2: The iQOO 16s will be sold in two finishes, Vector Grey with geometric patterns and plain matte Shadow Black.

Q3: Will the iQOO 16s launch in India?

A3: Model number I2606 has received BIS certification in India, where it may launch as the iQOO 16R, but iQOO has not announced an official Indian release date.

Q4: What processor does the iQOO 16s use?

A4: iQOO has not confirmed the official spec sheet, though a Geekbench listing for model I2606 points to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.