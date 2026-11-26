I spent the last two months testing the OPPO Find X9s as my main daily smartphone across office commuting, media streaming, and outdoor photography walks. The upper-midrange smartphone market in India is fiercely contested by brands focusing on raw performance or fast charging speeds. OPPO targets this segment by packing a massive 7025 mAh battery into a slim body while running on MediaTek flagship silicon. Priced at ₹84,999 in India for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant in Lavender Sky, this device aims to blend multi-day battery endurance with high-end camera capabilities.

Key Takeaways

Gigantic 7025 mAh battery easily delivers up to two days of moderate usage without needing a recharge.

Slim 0.80cm thickness and 202-gram weight defy expectations for a phone carrying a seven-thousand milliamp-hour cell.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor handles heavy gaming workloads and multitasking without thermal stutter.

Triple 50MP camera setup captures sharp daylight photos and detailed telephoto shots.

80W SUPERVOOC charging takes over an hour to top up the massive battery fully.

ColorOS 16.0 provides deep customization options alongside pre-installed third-party utility apps.

Design and Ergonomics

Holding the OPPO Find X9s for the first time brings an immediate sense of surprise. Packing a 7025 mAh battery usually results in a thick, heavy brick of a phone. OPPO managed to keep the thickness down to about 0.80cm and the weight to around 202 grams. The Lavender Sky color option gives off a soft, light-reflecting matte purple sheen that resists fingerprint smudges effectively during daily handling.

The physical dimensions measure 15.70cm in height and 7.39cm in width. The curved side rails and balanced weight distribution make it comfortable to hold in one hand, though reaching the top corners of the screen requires a slight shift in grip.

Under the screen sits an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor that unlocks the device instantly. The SIM tray supports dual Nano-SIM cards alongside eSIM functionality, giving flexible network options for frequent travelers.

Display Performance

The front face features a 16.74cm AMOLED display pushing a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels. With a pixel density of 460 PPI and a 95.4% screen ratio, text appears crisp, and video playback looks immersive.

The panel supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Scrolling through web browsers, social media feeds, and app drawers feels smooth. Color reproduction is accurate across 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors) with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage in standard, natural, and vivid modes.

When stepping outdoors under bright afternoon sunlight in Delhi, High Brightness Mode kicks in up to 1,800 nits, keeping maps and notification text readable without heavy squinting. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the glass surface against minor drops and daily abrasions.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s octa-core processor paired with the Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. My review unit came equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

App launching is fast, and the ample RAM keeps heavy applications like video editors, navigation tools, and social apps active in the background without aggressive reloading. Testing graphic-heavy games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact at high settings revealed stable frame rates. The thermal management system kept the back panel warm rather than hot during hour-long gaming sessions, avoiding severe performance throttling.

Storage expansion via microSD is unsupported, but USB OTG is fully functional if you need to attach external thumb drives for file transfers.

Camera System

The rear camera module houses three separate 50MP sensors, offering versatile focal lengths:

Ultra-wide camera: 50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

Wide-angle main camera: 50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and 2-axis OIS.

Telephoto camera: 50MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, autofocus, 2-axis OIS, and 3x optical zoom.

Daylight and Telephoto Photography

In well-lit daylight conditions, the main 50MP sensor captures sharp images with wide dynamic range and natural color tones. Shadows retain detail without looking over-processed.

The 3x telephoto lens delivers clean portrait shots and distant architectural details without losing clarity. Stepping up to digital zoom yields usable results up to 18x magnification, though fine textures begin to soften past 10x.

Low-Light and Video Performance

Shooting in dark environments triggers night mode automatically, reducing noise and balancing harsh streetlights. The front-facing 32MP camera produces clear selfies with accurate skin tones and reliable portrait edge detection.

For video recording, the rear camera supports up to 4K resolution at 60 fps and 30 fps, backed by electronic and optical image stabilization (EIS/OIS). Video footage remains steady even when walking down busy streets. Slow-motion recording is available up to 240 fps in 1080P and 480 fps in 720P.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery capacity is the defining feature of this smartphone. The 7025 mAh typical battery capacity (6840 mAh rated) provides exceptional longevity. During my standard work routine of constant email syncing, messaging, navigation, an hour of video streaming, and social media browsing, the phone easily crossed the 48-hour mark before dropping below 10 percent battery.

To refill this massive cell, OPPO bundles an 80W SUPERVOOC charger in the box. Due to the sheer size of the 7025 mAh battery, a full zero-to-hundred charge takes approximately 75 to 80 minutes. While it is slower than smaller-battery phones charging at 100W+, the multi-day backup makes daily top-ups less frequent.

Software Experience

The device runs ColorOS 16.0 based on Android. The software interface offers deep customization options, including icon packs, always-on display styles, split-screen multi-tasking, and sidebar shortcuts.

System animations are smooth, and the settings menu is logically structured. However, ColorOS still comes pre-loaded with several third-party apps and games out of the box. While you can uninstall or disable most of them, spending ten minutes cleaning up the app drawer during initial setup is necessary for a clutter-free experience.

Key Product Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage

Display: 16.74cm AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8, OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 120° FOV) + 50MP telephoto (f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP sensor (f/2.4, 90° FOV)

Battery & Charging: 7025 mAh typical battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support

Operating System: ColorOS 16.0 based on Android

Connectivity: 5G NR, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.1, NFC, eSIM support, USB Type-C port

Price in India: ₹84,999

Verdict

The OPPO Find X9s in Lavender Sky delivers a compelling package at ₹84,999 in India. It successfully solves the perennial smartphone compromise between battery life and slim build design, offering a 7025 mAh power source inside a sleek 0.80cm chassis.

If you prioritize lightweight pocketability above all else, smaller alternatives exist. However, if you want long-lasting multi-day battery endurance combined with a fluid 120Hz display, strong processing power, and versatile 50MP cameras, the OPPO Find X9s stands out as a reliable flagship choice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Does the OPPO Find X9s support expandable storage?

A1: No, the phone does not feature a microSD card slot, but it supports USB OTG for connecting external storage drives.

Q2: How long does the 7025 mAh battery take to charge fully?

A2: Using the included 80W SUPERVOOC charger, the massive battery charges from zero to 100% in roughly 75 to 80 minutes.

Q3: Is the OPPO Find X9s waterproof?

A3: The device features standard daily splash resistance, but it does not carry an official IP rating for full submersion.

Q4: What processor powers the OPPO Find X9s?

A4: The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s octa-core processor paired with the Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU.

Q5: Does the retail box include a charger?

A5: Yes, the box contains the phone, an 80W charger, a USB Type-C data cable, a SIM ejector tool, a protective case, and quick start guides.