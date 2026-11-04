Native M3 Water Purifier Review: Is It Worth the Price?

I spent several weeks testing the Native M3 Water Purifier by Urban Company in my home kitchen setup. Water purification in Indian households remains a daily necessity, yet routine maintenance, frequent filter changes, and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) costs create ongoing hassle. Urban Company addresses these consumer pain points directly with its Native series appliances. Priced at ₹20,999 in India for the Dark Black color option, this smart appliance promises up to three years of maintenance-free operation paired with modern touch dispensing and app integration.

Key Takeaways

Three years of maintenance-free operation backed by an unconditional 3-year warranty on all filters and electrical parts.

Advanced 10-stage RO, UV, Alkaline, and Mineral purification cleans water thoroughly without bypass mixing.

Touch-screen backlit panel features preset dispensing buttons for glass, bottle, and free-flow modes.

Built-in internal battery power backup allows stored water dispensing during electrical power outages.

Real-time mobile app tracking monitors TDS levels, water consumption, and filter lifespan continuously.

Compact wall-mount or countertop design holds a 6-litre food-grade storage tank suitable for small to medium families.

Design and Build Quality

The Native M3 Water Purifier features a rectangular silhouette finished in Dark Black. Unlike traditional white plastic purifiers that stain over time, the matte black body resists smudges and blends seamlessly into modern kitchen interiors. The front panel incorporates a backlit touch-screen display that lists power status, purification progress, tank capacity levels, and dispensing options clearly.

Measuring 32.6 cm in width, 55.5 cm in height, and 29.4 cm in depth, the unit maintains a manageable footprint on the wall. At 13.5 kg, the appliance feels sturdy. The internal 6-litre storage tank uses food-grade Polypropylene plastic to keep purified water safe from chemical leaching. The package includes an external pre-sediment filter housing that mounts alongside the main unit to intercept heavy sand and rust particles before they reach the internal filtration stages.

Installation Experience and Urban Company Service

Purchasing the Native M3 Water Purifier includes free professional installation delivered directly by Urban Company technicians. Scheduling an appointment through the app took less than two minutes after the product arrived. The technician arrived equipped with drilling tools, water pressure gauges, and plumbing connectors.

Before mounting the unit, the technician tested our tap water TDS level, which measured around 850 ppm. Installation was completed in about 45 minutes, including flushing the new filters and setting up the Wi-Fi pairing with the Urban Company app. In locations where incoming tap water pressure drops below recommended operational limits, technicians may suggest an optional external booster pump at an extra charge.

Purification Architecture

The core filtration system in the Native M3 Water Purifier operates through a 10-stage process without using Manual Total Dissolved Solids (MTDS) bypass valves. Many standard purifiers mix raw tap water back into the purified stream to adjust taste, which can compromise purity. Urban Company uses 100% Reverse Osmosis (RO) processing for all incoming water before enriching it with essential minerals.

The multi-layered filtration chain includes:

External Pre-Sediment Filter: Captures large rust, sand, and mud particles.

Inline Sediment Filter: Filters out smaller suspended solids down to micro-levels.

Pre-Carbon Filter: Absorbs chlorine, volatile organic compounds, and unpleasant odors.

RO Life Booster: Prevents scaling on the RO membrane surface to extend lifespan.

High-Rejection RO Membrane: Removes dissolved heavy metals, arsenic, fluorides, and micro-plastics.

UV LED Chamber: Neutralizes active bacteria and viral pathogens.

4-in-1 Health Booster (Alkaline Filter): Adjusts pH levels to make water slightly alkaline.

Mineral Infuser: Reintroduces essential calcium and magnesium ions into the purified water.

Copper Enrichment: Infuses copper ions for natural health benefits.

Post-Carbon Polish: Refines taste and ensures fresh output.

During testing, input water at 850 ppm yielded purified drinking water consistently at 80 to 90 ppm with a clean, neutral taste profile. The system handles input water sources up to 2,000 ppm TDS, making it effective for groundwater borewells, municipal supplies, and private water tankers alike.

Smart Features, App Tracking, and Preset Touch Dispensing

The touch-screen panel on the front face changes how you draw water daily. Instead of holding down a physical tap lever continuously, the Native M3 Water Purifier provides three backlit touch modes:

Glass Mode: Dispenses a precise preset quantity of water for standard drinking glasses.

Bottle Mode: Fills standard 1-litre water bottles automatically before shutting off.

Free-Flow Mode: Starts continuous water dispensing with a single touch and stops when touched again.

Connecting the purifier to home Wi-Fi links it to the Urban Company app. The mobile interface provides real-time visibility into daily water consumption metrics, live input/output TDS readings, and exact percentage indicators for filter health. Proactive push notifications alert you well in advance if performance drops, removing guessing games about when filters need attention.

Power Backup and Maintenance Savings

Power cuts are common across many regions in India. Standard electrical purifiers fail to dispense water when electricity shuts off, even if their storage tanks are full. The Native M3 Water Purifier integrates an internal battery backup system specifically to power the touch panel and dispensing valve during blackouts. While the battery does not run active RO filtration, it allows you to access all 6 litres of stored purified water whenever power fails.

The financial model of the Native M3 centers on long-term cost savings. Traditional water purifiers typically require filter replacements and service visits every 8 to 12 months, accumulating substantial AMC expenses over time. Urban Company uses self-cleaning technology and high-capacity filter media engineered to last for 18,000 litres or 3 full years of typical household use.

Backing this claim is an unconditional 3-year warranty that covers all internal membranes, filters, and electrical circuits regardless of incoming water quality or daily usage volume. After three years, users simply book a filter refresh package through the app to renew both the internal filters and warranty coverage for another three-year cycle.

Final Verdict

The Native M3 Water Purifier by Urban Company offers an effective solution to ongoing water purifier maintenance problems in Indian households. At ₹20,999, the upfront investment is higher than basic alternatives, but the elimination of annual service charges and component costs over a three-year period compensates for the initial price.

Combining zero bypass 10-stage filtration, smart app monitoring, convenient touch preset dispensing, and built-in power backup creates a dependable kitchen appliance. If you want pure drinking water without dealing with frequent technician calls and surprise AMC fees, the Native M3 in Dark Black is a practical investment for your home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How does the Native M3 dispense water during power cuts?

A1: The Native M3 contains an internal battery backup that powers the front touch panel and electric dispensing valve during power outages, allowing you to draw stored water from the 6-litre tank.

Q2: What does the 3-year unconditional warranty cover?

A2: The 3-year unconditional warranty covers all internal filters, RO membranes, UV components, pumps, and electrical circuit boards, regardless of your input water TDS levels or daily consumption volume.

Q3: Does the Native M3 mix raw tap water to adjust TDS levels?

A3: No, the Native M3 processes 100% of incoming water through the RO membrane without MTDS bypass mixing, ensuring complete filtration before reintroducing essential minerals through its 4-in-1 health booster stage.

Q4: Can I install the Native M3 on a kitchen countertop?

A4: Yes, the Native M3 supports both wall-mounted installation and flat countertop placement based on your kitchen layout preferences.