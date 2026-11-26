WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app used by more than 500 million people in India, announced scheduled messages on November 25, 2026. The update lets users write a message or pick media and set it to send automatically between 10 minutes and 14 days later in one-to-one chats and group chats. Meta, the technology parent company behind WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, is rolling out the option to Android and iOS users globally over the coming weeks.

Key Takeaways

Scheduling window: Users can set a message to go out anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance.

Supported formats: The feature works with text messages, photos, and videos in both personal and group chats.

Offline delivery and privacy: Scheduled messages send even if the sender’s phone is switched off or out of battery, and they stay end-to-end encrypted.

Phased rollout: Availability is spreading gradually across Android and iOS over the coming weeks.

How Scheduled Messages Work on WhatsApp

To schedule a message, a user opens a personal or group chat, types a text or selects a photo or video, and presses and holds the send button. A prompt lets the sender pick a date and time for delivery. Once set, the message delivers on its own at the chosen time and looks like a normal chat message to the recipient.

The tool suits everyday moments such as sending a midnight birthday wish to a friend in another time zone, sharing a reminder before an event, or sending a morning wish thought of late at night. Users can check queued messages and delete them before they send if plans change. In group chats, messages go to members who were in the group when the message was scheduled.

End-to-end encryption, a security method where only the sender and intended recipients can read the content of a message, protects scheduled messages just like regular chats. Because the feature does not require the sender’s phone to stay online or powered on at delivery time, users do not need to keep their device active to send queued updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How far ahead can I schedule a WhatsApp message?

A1: Users can schedule a message anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days in advance.

Q2: Will a scheduled WhatsApp message send if my phone dies?

A2: Yes, WhatsApp states that scheduled messages still go out at the chosen time even if the phone runs out of battery or is switched off.

Q3: Can I cancel a scheduled message before it sends?

A3: Yes, users can view pending scheduled messages and delete them before the scheduled delivery time.

Q4: When will the feature reach everyone in India?

A4: WhatsApp began rolling out scheduled messages to Android and iOS users globally in phases over the coming weeks, so availability depends on account rollout and app updates.