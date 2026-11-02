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Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999

Karbonn introduces the Rebel series in India featuring Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro with up to 7000mAh battery, MediaTek G81, and Android 16 on Amazon.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999

Indian mobile manufacturer Karbonn introduced its new Rebel smartphone lineup on Monday, launching the Karbonn Rebel and Karbonn Rebel Pro online as Amazon Specials. The company, a joint venture between the UTL Group and Jaina Group established in 2009, also confirmed that a third model, the Karbonn Rebel 5G, will debut soon. Aimed at budget-conscious buyers across tier-1 and tier-2 markets, the 4G lineup features large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, MediaTek Helio G81 processors, and Android 16 out of the box. Prices start at a net effective price of Rs 10,999 after introductory bank discounts.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Karbonn Rebel features a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz display, and a 50MP AI primary camera.
  • Karbonn Rebel Pro packs a 120Hz display, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.
  • Both handsets run on the MediaTek Helio G81 processor and Google’s Android 16 operating system.
  • Devices go on sale exclusively via Amazon India.
  • Karbonn Rebel 5G is scheduled to arrive at a later date with full specifications to follow.

Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999

Hardware Specifications and Performance

The base Karbonn Rebel centers on battery longevity. It carries a 7,000mAh battery pack designed to handle multi-day usage between charges. On the front, it sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Imaging duties rely on a 50MP AI rear camera. It comes in three color options.

The Karbonn Rebel Pro steps up camera and display specifications. It features a faster 120Hz panel and a triple-ring rear camera module headlined by a 64MP AI dual-camera system. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front-facing sensor. While it reduces battery size slightly compared to the standard model, the phone still holds a large 6,000mAh battery. Karbonn offers the Rebel Pro in four shades, including Cherry Red.

Both smartphones use the octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 chipset paired with Android 16. They support 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and standard physical ports.

Pricing and Bank Offers

Both models share an official maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 14,999.

The Karbonn Rebel lists at a launch price of Rs 11,999. Buyers can apply a Rs 1,000 bank discount at checkout, bringing the net effective price down to Rs 10,999.

The Karbonn Rebel Pro arrives with a launch price tag of Rs 12,499. With the applicable Rs 1,000 bank offer, the net effective price drops to Rs 11,499.

Both handsets sell exclusively via Amazon India, backed by Karbonn’s domestic service network that covers more than 500 cities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Karbonn Rebel series in India?

A1. The Karbonn Rebel starts at a net effective price of Rs 10,999, while the Rebel Pro starts at Rs 11,499 after applying bank offers.

Q2. Where can customers buy the Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro?

A2. Both smartphones are available online as Amazon Specials on Amazon.in.

Q3. What processor powers the Karbonn Rebel and Rebel Pro?

A3. Both devices run on the MediaTek Helio G81 processor.

Q4. Which operating system do the new Karbonn phones use?

A4. The smartphones run on Android 16.

Q5. Does the Karbonn Rebel series support 5G networks?

A5. The Rebel and Rebel Pro are 4G handsets. Karbonn plans to introduce the Karbonn Rebel 5G separately.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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