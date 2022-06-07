U&i Launches a Fleet of 7 New Audio Accessories for Mobiles, Computers, and Television

When you opt for a new smartphone, laptop, or television, you would also require additional accessories for a complete audio experience. India’s most progressive Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand, U&i launches a fleet of 7 brand-new versatile audio accessories that compliment your new investments. The new fleet includes wireless mono earbuds, TWS earbuds, neckband-style headphones, soundbars, and desktop speakers that add further value to your new gadgets.

U&i Shoot Series- Wireless Earphone: INR 2,499 backed with 6 months warranty

A great add-on accessory for those who are usually outdoors and continuously on voice calls; the Shoot Series is a simple wireless mono earbud for those who need to be aware of their surroundings whilst attending calls. The wireless BT earbud is extremely comfortable, can be worn in any ear, provides up to 10 meters of working distance/range, and can serve up to 60 hours of talk time on a single full charge. The in-built 180mAh Lithium-Ion battery charges to 100% in just 2 hours and can also provide a standby time of up to 200 hours when not in use. It’s complete with volume and AVRCP buttons to change tracks, play/pause music, adjust volume, and answer calls. A superb investment and a must-have audio accessory for those who drive, ride or commute on public transport.

U&i Outfit Series – Wireless Neckband: INR 2,499 backed with 6 months warranty

Seeking a neckband-style pair of high-performing audio earbuds that can work for you through long hours? The U&i Outfit Series will end your search here. Apart from its premium looks that complement every outfit you wear, these neckband earphones are extremely lightweight, perform with outstanding audio quality and serve you a whopping 36 hours on a single full charge. Available in Black-Red and Green-Yellow combo colors, the Outfit Series feature a 250mAh battery with a 400-hour standby and supports A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, and HFP profiles so you can completely control your calls, music, and volume with just a press of a button. Crafted with a premium and soft skin-friendly silicone build, the ear tips are made from sweat-resistant silicone for stress-free long hours of use.

U&i ATM Series – Wireless Neckband: INR 2,499 backed with 6 months warranty

Built also for the workaholics, these are mainly aimed at audio buffs who love to keep tuned to their favorite music tracks all day long. The U&i ATM Series offers a mammoth 45 hours of battery life on a single full charge while offering a premium and smart aesthetic appearance using silicone and ABS combo body and metallic buds. The sweat-resistant silicone eartips ensure that your skin is safe while you wear it for long hours during the day or during workouts. The ATM Series Neckband-style earphones are available in a combination color of Black-Grey, Black-Silver, and Black-Red.

U&i Discover Series – Wired Earphones: INR 699 backed with 6 months warranty

Gamers would relate to this — great performance and zero latency can be attained only with a pair of wired earphones – U&i has launched these earphones for those who prefer mobile gaming on the move. The Discover Series is a simple, yet highly-performing pair of wired earphones with a built-in microphone. Crafted with sturdy ABS buds and skin-friendly silicone tips, these earbuds are designed for extreme comfort during long gameplay and continuous entertainment. The Discover Series features a 1.2-meter braided cable for extra strength and superior durability, with an in-line microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack.

U&i Swing Series – TWS Earbuds: INR 3,499 backed with 6 months warranty

Highly versatile with a minimalistic look, the Swing Series is a powerful pair of TWS Earbuds that promises great audio performance, high comfort, and an extremely long playback of 36 hours in total. Comprising a Bluetooth v5.1 chip with EDR, the Swing Series has a unique earbud design crafted for extra wearing comfort and a snug fit, with touch sensors so you can control your music, calls, and volume. Each earbud features a 25mAh battery that offers a battery life of 4 hours with a full charge time of just 1 hour, while the case hosts a 300mAh battery that charges to 100% in under 90 minutes. The Swing Series will impress you in White and Black color options.

U&i Soundbar Series -16W TWS Soundbar: INR 2,499 backed with 6 months warranty

Whether you bought a new TV or still have the old one stuck on your wall, you would agree that the speakers of the TV are not sounding as you expected. Gift your TV a new soundbar and convert that idiot box in your room into a mini cinema theatre. Add U&i Soundbar Series to your TV and experience a huge difference in the audio performance, instantly. Bring your movies to life, or enjoy your sports even better with this U&i soundbar. The Soundbar Series features an outstanding and loud audio performance with its 16-watt speaker stereo system. And if you want to throw an instant party in your home, or outdoors, you can also connect the Soundbar to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop over Bluetooth. Complete with a 1200mAh battery, the soundbar runs for a continuous 6 hours before you need to recharge it again, which takes just 2 hours on a fast charger. Lastly, being highly portable and having a carry belt attached too, you can carry it along with you for vacations, trips, treks, and camps. Pick a color of your choice from Blue, Grey, and Red options.

U&i Cinema Series – 4.1 Multimedia Speaker System: INR 4,999 backed with 6 months warranty

If you seek a dedicated system for your home audio needs, the Cinema Series is your best bet. It features a 4.1-speaker system with multiple input modes including Bluetooth, AUX-in, SD-Card, USB, and FM. Connect it to your television and boost the performance of your entertainment, or hook it up to your computer and change the way you game ahead. Host small parties at home or use it in your living room and your audio expectations will never be the same again. Thanks to the large 4-inch driver, the bass is deep and powerful so you can instantly create a dancefloor anywhere you like. The Cinema Series comes with a fully functional IR remote with volume, bass, treble, tracks, modes, and other buttons so you can control your audio from a distance. The Cinema Series is available in Black with three different accents — Red, Yellow, and Grey.

Pricing and Availability

The Audio Accessories range from U&i is available at a starting range of INR 699 from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.