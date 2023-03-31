TECNO initiates manufacturing of its first foldable smartphone PHANTOM V Fold in line with ‘Make in India’ commitment

With ‘Make in India’ and glocalization at the core of its philosophy, TECNO Mobile, a global premium smartphone brand, has initiated the production of its first ‘Make in India’ foldable smartphone – PHANTOM V Fold. The smartphone will be manufactured in the Noida facility, which has a present capacity of producing 24 million phones annually.

Further, in order to provide a distinctive chance for technology enthusiasts to be the early adopters of the newest technology, TECNO is offering an early access of Phantom V Fold to the initial users on Amazon, at a price of INR 77,777. The offer is applicable only for Limited Stock. Early Access sale on Amazon will start from 12th April.

The brand is focused on its aim to provide segment-first and industry-first features to the customers across all five product lines – POP, SPARK, POVA, CAMON, and PHANTOM. With CAMON & PHANTOM, the brand is looking to serve the mid-to-premium segment by creating a robust and versatile product portfolio for customers in Tier 1 and 2 markets.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, mentioned, “We have been operating in India since 2017, and aligned with the government’s vision, ‘Make in India’ has been at the core of our functioning with the establishment of the manufacturing unit in Noida. Having built a strong foothold in the mid-to-high segment and continued innovation in the premium segment with the launch of the PHANTOM X2 series, we are now focused on ultra-premium space with the entry in the foldable category. This year, we are aiming to build a robust portfolio in this segment with multiple launches scheduled under the CAMON & PHANTOM series, which is our flagship. We are dedicated to India, and our unwavering commitment is demonstrated through our ongoing endeavors and investments to localize our products and services, foster job creation, and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. We take pride in being a part of India’s journey towards self-reliance, and we are resolute in our commitment to this cause.”

Continuing on its commitment to introducing cutting-edge technologies to emerging markets, TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is the newest product from TECNO’s premium smartphone sub-brand, PHANTOM. The smartphone promises to level up the foldable experience with a series of proprietary technologies, key collaborations and innovative design features.

PHANTOM V Fold is the India’s first foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor. The dual-SIM, dual 5G processor customized especially for the device is produced by an advanced TSMC 4nm manufacturing process and delivers outstandingly smooth foldable device performance with low power consumption.