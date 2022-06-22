Sirona Forays into Fem-Tech – launches India’s First Period Tracker on WhatsApp

Ads

India’s premier feminine hygiene brand, Sirona today launched India’s first Period Tracker on WhatsApp which will help menstruators track their periods. The easy-to-use WhatsApp Period Tracking tool will help menstruators across demographics and geographies to keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account on +919718866644.

The Period tracker can be used to track three goals – track periods, conceive, and avoid pregnancy. Once the user enters basic details about their periods and last period details, the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and upcoming cycle dates as per the user’s goal. Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the Sirona Period Tracker runs on a super-intuitive chatbot interface that makes the experience smooth and engaging for the user.

With the launch of this feature, Sirona will provide a key utility to all menstruators literally at their fingertips. WhatsApp has become an integral part of our personal and professional lives. It offers benefits of quick connectivity and convenience, making it a preferred channel for engagement even for brands. Offering a key feature like period tracking that all menstruators need; Sirona is offering another service in this category as a part of its efforts to create an ecosystem around menstrual health and hygiene. Sirona already offers a range of feminine hygiene products that solve problems in the period, intimate and toilet hygiene space.

Ads

Menstruators today lead a very active lifestyle, and like to plan their lifestyle and days ahead.

Deep Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd said, “Technology has the potential to alter the lives of menstruators, and we are using it to create a better environment and community for them to connect and flourish. We leverage the power of AI and intuitive technology to offer ease of access to our users through WhatsApp which has become an integral part of our lives.”

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships- Business Messaging, India, “It is exciting to support building such innovative and impactful use cases on the WhatsApp Business Platform. For our users across the country, WhatsApp remains a simple and reliable safe space for private conversations. We are committed to working with organisations to help leverage the WhatsApp Business Platform in delivering positive health outcomes.”

Sirona also recently launched the Sirona App that offers a complete ecosystem for menstruators around menstrual health and hygiene. The App offers e-commerce, educational content, community engagement and an in-built period tracker. The “Sisterhood” community is a safe place for them to discuss matters close to their heart without the fear of being judged. It is an open platform to post experiences, queries and solutions, providing our Sisterhood one place to connect and share.

Speaking on the app launch, Deep Bajaj adds, “This app aims to become the one-stop-shop for all intimate and menstrual needs as well as create education, awareness and utility, and make menstrual hygiene accessible on-the-go.”