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Samsung Releases 2026 OLED TV Lineup with Glare Free Screens

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Samsung Launches New OLED TVs with Glare-Free Technology for Gamers

Samsung has begun sales for their 2026 line of OLED TVs, which consist of the S95H, S90H, and S85H models. These TVs implement Glare Free technology which prevents bouncing glare from the screen. With prices starting at £1,199, these TVs are targeted towards gamers, or those looking to display digital art in their homes.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • New models include the S95H, S90H, and S85H.
  • Glare Free technology stops light from bouncing off the screen.
  • High refresh rates up to 165Hz are available for gaming.
  • The S95H model fits flat against the wall for an art-like look.
  • Prices range from £1,199 to £6,499 depending on the size.

Samsung S95H model has FloatLayer Design technology, which enables the TV to be mounted flat against the wall to create an illusion that the TV is floating on the wall. When the TV is not being used to watch movies, it can display artwork from the Samsung Art Store, which has over 5,000 pieces from 800 different artists including those from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Art Basel, which are renowned institutions in the art world that host large art fairs.

This year, Samsung improved screen brightness across their lineup. They have also applied OLED HDR Pro and OLED HDR+ to enhance the highlights. OLED, which stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, utilizes self-illuminating pixels for true color and deep black reproduction. A German organization, VDE, evaluated the screens and certified them for color and black level reproduction accuracy. This feature will benefit users in India who watch movies in well-lit rooms.

Gaming Capabilities

The S90H and S95H have a Pro Gaming Pack feature that is useful for gaming enthusiasts. With Motion Xcelerator and 165Hz refresh rate support, users will experience smoother movement generation due to quick updates. Furthermore, these TVs to be used with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. These technologies help to avoid screen tearing and stuttering when gaming by syncing the refresh rates of the TVs to the consoles or computers.

Dimensions and Pricing

The 2026 line offers units spanning sizes 42 inches to 83 inches. Starting at £1,199, the 48” S85H variant is the most affordable. Meanwhile, the 83” S95H variant retails at £6,499. These models are available for purchase now on the official Samsung website as well as at Samsung retailers. Samsung continues to produce technology that is artistic in both its aesthetic and functional in the home viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Samsung Glare Free technology?

A1: It is a special screen coating that reduces the amount of light that bounces off the TV, making it easier to see in bright rooms.

Q2: Which models support 165Hz for gaming?

A2: The S90H and S95H models support the 165Hz refresh rate through the Motion Xcelerator feature.

Q3: Can I hang the S95H flat against the wall?

A3: Yes, the S95H uses the FloatLayer Design to sit flush against the wall without any gaps.

Q4: Where can I get the art for the TV?

A4: You can find over 5,000 pieces of art through the Samsung Art Store, which includes collections from MoMA.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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