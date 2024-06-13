Samsung Leaker Reveals Specs and Price of New Galaxy Z Fold 6

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has garnered significant attention with its enhanced specifications and design improvements over its predecessor. Set to feature a more robust and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device promises top-notch performance. The phone will maintain the form factor popular in previous models, sporting a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover screen, both with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which ensures smooth transitions and animations.
In terms of dimensions, the Z Fold 6 aims for a sleeker profile, with a folded thickness of just 12.1mm and an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, making it one of the thinnest in its category. The anticipated weight is approximately 239 grams, highlighting its lighter build compared to the Z Fold 5.
Camera and Battery Life
The camera setup is rumored to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. However, there is speculation about an upgrade to a 200MP sensor from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though this has yet to be confirmed. The device is expected to house a 4,400mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging, which aligns with the previous generation’s specifications.
Design and Build
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to showcase a more modern design with squarer, boxier edges, moving away from the smoother contours of its predecessor. This new design could potentially include a titanium build, offering enhanced durability and a premium feel. Additionally, reports suggest the inclusion of an S Pen slot, although this feature is based more on patents and less on confirmed design choices.
Color Options and Availability
Potential color options for the Z Fold 6 include Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White. Some of these colors, like Crafted Black and White, might be exclusive to Samsung’s official online store.
Pricing Expectations
While the exact price remains under wraps, expectations set it around the starting price of its predecessor, which was $1,800. Given the enhancements and inflation, a slight increase could be anticipated.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a sophisticated addition to the foldable smartphone market, blending high-end technology with a refreshed, durable design. Its launch is highly anticipated and could set new standards for what users expect from foldable devices.