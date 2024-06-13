Samsung Leaker Reveals Specs and Price of New Galaxy Z Fold 6

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has garnered significant attention with its enhanced specifications and design improvements over its predecessor. Set to feature a more robust and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the device promises top-notch performance. The phone will maintain the form factor popular in previous models, sporting a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover screen, both with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which ensures smooth transitions and animations.

In terms of dimensions, the Z Fold 6 aims for a sleeker profile, with a folded thickness of just 12.1mm and an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, making it one of the thinnest in its category​. The anticipated weight is approximately 239 grams, highlighting its lighter build compared to the Z Fold 5​.

Camera and Battery Life

The camera setup is rumored to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. However, there is speculation about an upgrade to a 200MP sensor from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though this has yet to be confirmed​. The device is expected to house a 4,400mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging, which aligns with the previous generation’s specifications​​.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to showcase a more modern design with squarer, boxier edges, moving away from the smoother contours of its predecessor. This new design could potentially include a titanium build, offering enhanced durability and a premium feel​​. Additionally, reports suggest the inclusion of an S Pen slot, although this feature is based more on patents and less on confirmed design choices​​.

Color Options and Availability

Potential color options for the Z Fold 6 include Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White. Some of these colors, like Crafted Black and White, might be exclusive to Samsung’s official online store​​.

Pricing Expectations

While the exact price remains under wraps, expectations set it around the starting price of its predecessor, which was $1,800. Given the enhancements and inflation, a slight increase could be anticipated​.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a sophisticated addition to the foldable smartphone market, blending high-end technology with a refreshed, durable design. Its launch is highly anticipated and could set new standards for what users expect from foldable devices.