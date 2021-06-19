The latest Samsung tablet offerings, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have now been launched in India, weeks after it was first unveiled globally last month. Of these, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition) happens to be the cheaper alternative to its flagship tablet offering, the Galaxy Tab S7, and S7 Plus. The A7 Lite, in turn, caters to the budget segment.

Price and availability

The A7 Lite is available in a single 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM version in Wi-Fi-only and LTE trims. The Wi-Fi-only version is priced at Rs. 11,999 while the LTE model will set you back Rs. 14,999. Color options with the tablet include Gray and Silver.

The S7 FE is available in memory and storage options of 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB priced Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 50,999 respectively. The tablet is going to be available in shades of Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Both the tablets will go on sale in the country starting June 23 and is going to be available via Samsung Exclusive Stores and the company’s official website. That apart, the tablet can also be bought from other leading online and offline sales channels as well.

Check out for launch offers and freebies. For instance, there is an instant cashback of Rs. 4000 available on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE when bought using HDFC bank cards. With the keyboard cover, the cashback offers stretches to a max of Rs. 10,000.

With the A7 Lite, there is a no-cost EMI offer for six months with a monthly installment of Rs. 2,499.

Specs and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7–inch screen WXGA+ 1340 x 800-pixel display. The tablet comes powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. The latter can be expanded further to 1 TB via micro-SD cards. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box. Power comes from a 5100 mAh battery backed by a 15 W charger, which however is sold separately.

Cameras on board include an 8 MP rear shooter with autofocus and a 2 MP front cam. For sensors, there is the GPS + GLONASS along with Beidou and Galileo. Plus, there is an accelerometer, compass, and light sensor too. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, a Type C USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, on the other hand, comes with a 12.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 244 PPI of pixel density. The tablet features the Snapdragon 750G processor and has an 8 MP rear cam along with a 5 GB front cam setup. There is an S Pen included in the package as well, along with the Samsung DeX support and Book Cover Keyboard accessory.

Power comes from a massive 10090 mAh battery backed by a 45 W battery, which however has to be procured separately.