After winding down the Global launch, Samsung India finally announced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the country. The phone packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Flat Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While in global markets the phones get a choice with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, India gets the Exynos powered phone.

The phone is available in an 8GB RAM option with the choice between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, it comes with a primary 12-megapixel sensor with OIS, an additional 12-megapixel Ultra Wide Lens with a 123-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with OIS and 3X Optical Zoom and up to 30X digital zoom. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for crisp selfies.

Other features include an in-display Optical Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung’s OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, IP68 ratings for water resistance, and wireless PowerShare. The phone is juiced by a 4,500mAh battery with support for wired 25W wired fast charging, and 15W wireless charging. Keeping with their flagship series, the Galaxy S21 FE drops in the in-box charger. In terms of the display and optics, this new model resembles the outgoing S20 FE but takes an edge over with the Exynos 2100.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive color options. It is priced at INR 54,999 for the 8/128GB model while the 8/256GB model costs INR 58,999. The phone will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores from tomorrow, January 11th, 2022.

As a part of launch offers, buyers can get an INR 5,000 cashback with an HDFC Bank card till January 17, 2022, making the effective price INR 49,999 for the base model.