realme X3 & X3 SuperZoom latest update release

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started early access roll out of realme UI 3.0 for the users of realme X3 and realme X3 SuperZoom following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, offers limitless customization choices to cater to Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program intends to give fans a first look at realme UI’s new features which are based on Android 12 roadmap.

The upgrade also underlines realme’s commitment to provide its devices with regular and timely updates for two years post launch. Continuing the trend realme X3 & X3 SuperZoom devices- which were launched in June 2020, are now fetching the June, 2022 realme UI 3.0 updates for users.The realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches. The update is going to be available to a limited set of users initially followed by a larger rollout later.

realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. It includes a new aesthetic with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, as well as additional privacy-protecting features and system-wide upgrades to make your realme smartphone experience faster, fluid, and entertaining.

Additional details:

realme X3

Required version：RMX2081_11.C.12 / RMX2081_11.C.13

realme X3 SuperZoom

realme X3 SuperZoom Required version: RMX2085_11.C.12 / RMX2085_11.C.13