realme 9i latest update release

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the June 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme 9i users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices, and realme 9i devices are now fetching the June OTA Changelog update. realme 9i launched on January 18, 2022 – was the first realme smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 which is based on a 6nm process. The smartphone comes with a slew of innovative features, including Dart Charging, a big battery, and a great nightscape camera, to mention a few, and this latest update will improve system stability and performance.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

UI Version: RMX3491_11.A.17

Security

● Integrates the June 2022 Android security patch

System

• Improved system performance.

• Fixed some known issues to improve system stability.