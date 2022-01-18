After much teasing, realme finally announced their latest budget smartphone the realme 9i in the Indian market. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz variable refresh rate. It gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC under the hood.

The phone comes in two colours and memory options, a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM version with 128GB internal storage. As for the optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfies are on the other hand are taken care of by a 16MP sensor. Other features include a new textured back, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, and a microSD card slot. The phone is juiced by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

realme 9i Specsheet

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU

4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Rear Camera: 50MP f/1.8 aperture (Samsung JN1 sensor), 2MP B&W portrait lens, and 2MP macro sensor

Front Camera: 16MP

Dual SIM 4G

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The realme 9i comes in Blue Quartz and Black Quartz colour options. It is priced at INR 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and the 6/128GB option costs INR 15,999. It will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting January 22nd as a part of the early sale and the open sales begin from January 25th.