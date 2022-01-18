After much teasing, realme finally announced their latest budget smartphone the realme 9i in the Indian market. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz variable refresh rate. It gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC under the hood.
The phone comes in two colours and memory options, a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM version with 128GB internal storage. As for the optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfies are on the other hand are taken care of by a 16MP sensor. Other features include a new textured back, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, and a microSD card slot. The phone is juiced by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
realme 9i Specsheet
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Rear Camera: 50MP f/1.8 aperture (Samsung JN1 sensor), 2MP B&W portrait lens, and 2MP macro sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Dual SIM 4G
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
Pricing & Availability
The realme 9i comes in Blue Quartz and Black Quartz colour options. It is priced at INR 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and the 6/128GB option costs INR 15,999. It will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting January 22nd as a part of the early sale and the open sales begin from January 25th.