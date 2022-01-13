Today via their social media channels, realme revealed that the brand will announce the new realme 9i in the country on January 18th. The phone has already made its debut in Vietnam and we have the specsheet already public.

The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz variable refresh rate. It gets the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC under the hood. realme 9i has been announced overseas with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfies are on the other hand are taken care of by a 16MP sensor.

Other features include a new textured back, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, and a microSD card slot. The phone is juiced by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

realme 9i Specsheet

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU

4/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64/128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Rear Camera: 50MP f/1.8 aperture (Samsung JN1 sensor), 2MP B&W portrait lens, and 2MP macro sensor

Front Camera: 16MP

Dual SIM 4G

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

The phone will be announced next week and should be priced closer to INR 15,000.