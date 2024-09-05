5 Best Projectors in 2024: Top Long Throw and Laser Projectors for Every Budget
Epson Home Cinema 3800 delivers 4K-like quality via pixel-shift tech, 3000 lumens, and flexible setup options for $1699.
Epson Home Cinema 3800
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K features a bright ALPD laser projection, smooth OS, and 40-200" screen for $1799, with discounts available.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K
Xgimi Horizon Pro, a 4K projector, balances price and performance with Android TV, 200" screen, and 90% DCI-P3 color for $1100.
Xgimi Horizon Pro
BenQ HT2060 offers 1080p, 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, 30-300" screen size, and good color at $999, ideal for gamers.
BenQ HT2060
JMGO N1 Ultra delivers stunning 4K visuals with triple-laser RGB, compact, 60-150" screen, great color, and powerful audio for $2299.
JMGO N1 Ultra
